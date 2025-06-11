Abu Dhabi - UAE: Etihad has further increased its flight frequencies to Karachi, Pakistan, with tickets now on sale. This expansion is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to provide guests with more travel options and enhanced connectivity.

From 01 October, 2025, Etihad will start flying four times a day on the Abu Dhabi – Karachi route, providing a total of 28 weekly nonstop services to Pakistan’s economic hub.

The enhanced flight frequencies and optimized departure and arrival times are carefully designed to provide guests with maximum convenience and seamless connectivity across Etihad’s expanding global network, including the UAE, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

This expansion increases the total number of weekly flights to Pakistan to 60, reinforcing Etihad’s commitment to the region.

It follows closely on the announcement of new flights to Peshawar, set to commence on 29 September, further strengthening air links between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

​​​​​​Flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and Karachi from 01 October, 2025. All times local

Flight Frequency Departure City Departure Time Arrival City Arrival Time EY292 Daily Abu Dhabi 07:50 Karachi 11:05 EY293 Daily Karachi 12:00 Abu Dhabi 13:05 EY294 Daily Abu Dhabi 14:40 Karachi 17:55 EY295 Daily Karachi 21:35 Abu Dhabi 22:40 EY296 Daily Abu Dhabi 23:40 Karachi 03:00 EY297 Daily Karachi 05:15 Abu Dhabi 06:30 EY298 Daily Abu Dhabi 02:25 Karachi 05:40 EY299 Daily Karachi 06:35 Abu Dhabi 07:50

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae