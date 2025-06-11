H&H, one of the pioneers in Dubai's real estate market with bespoke turnkey developments, expands the group’s flagship Eden House brand with the launch of its Eden House Za'abeel project in DIFC, Dubai. Eden House Za'abeel, conceptualised by DXB Lab and Tristan Auer, represents a pivotal new phase in the brand's growth strategy, and demonstrates its commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship.

The latest launch highlights the Eden House portfolio's expansion and resounding success in Dubai’s upscale real estate market, particularly within the highly popular DIFC district's limited residential offerings. The project features a curated collection of high-end apartments, consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, along with a limited number of penthouses featuring spacious layouts, exquisite finishes, and a wrap-around balcony.

The development prioritises wellness and comfort with its diverse range of wellness amenities, such as a wellness courtyard, indoor wellness lounge, fitness facility, movement studio, spa suite with a sauna and steam room. Additionally, the project promotes a sense of community with its residents’ lounge, multiple courtyards, food and beverage venues, café, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a business suite, among other offerings and amenities.

Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, commented, “The launch of Eden House Za'abeel in DIFC reflects our commitment to excellence through exceptional design and meticulous craftsmanship. Our latest addition to the Eden House portfolio, located between Za’abeel and DIFC, is an extension of the brand's growing property portfolio in Dubai. With easy access to global financial institutions, fine dining, retail outlets, and other cultural attractions, the project functions as an integral hub for the local community. We also commend the shared vision of DXB Lab and Tristan Auer, whose collaboration refined the structure into an ideal setting that offers residents a serene and sophisticated living experience.”

Centrally located in the DIFC district, the development’s main entrance on the Za'abeel side ensures easy access while offering a unique setting that prioritises serenity, privacy, and a welcome escape from the city's bustle. This project reflects the DNA of Eden House, seamlessly blending with the vibrance of DIFC to create a living environment that is both tranquil and dynamic for its residents.

The design develops with elegant, curvilinear gestures that blend in with the surroundings, taking inspiration from the site's native Ghaf groves, which became part of the landscape scheme of this development. This is reflected in the carefully considered design elements — from the textured concrete façade and cascading greenery to the rhythmic grid of balconies with elegantly curved handrails — all contributing to a striking balance between urban sophistication and simplicity. The interiors, envisioned by Tristan Auer, extend this combination of design and nature, harmonising bold forms with softer ornamental details.

H&H has been at the forefront of Dubai's real estate industry, delivering high-end, sophisticated developments encompassing a vast portfolio of branded residences, hospitality, commercial, and retail projects. Eden House is testimony to H&H’s vision of redefining modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of excellence, backed by contemporary design. With its latest launch in DIFC, H&H reaffirms its commitment to developing spaces that maximise value and enhance the quality of life for its residents.