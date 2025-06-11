Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) has issued Evaluation Service Report ESR-5402 for SmartCare CureAssure, a next-generation internal curing admixture developed by Asian Paints. This innovative, chloride-free liquid admixture, classified as a Type S admixture, is designed to enhance concrete performance by promoting internal moisture retention and reducing the need for conventional external curing methods.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in sustainable construction for the region, as SmartCare CureAssure becomes the first product of its kind to be evaluated in compliance with the Dubai Building Code (DBC), resulting in its official approval by Dubai Municipality in accordance with ICC-ES Acceptance Criteria AC564 for internal curing concrete admixtures.

In a region where concrete construction dominates - and where embodied carbon and resource consumption remain critical challenges - SmartCare CureAssure provides a tangible solution. The system not only enhances strength and durability, but also significantly reduces water usage, supporting the region’s broader environmental and sustainability goals.

Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, stated: "We are proud to support the advancement of sustainable and resilient construction practices through the issuance of this ESR. By validating innovative systems such as SmartCare CureAssure against rigorous code requirements, ICC-ES is helping pave the way for a safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible construction future - one that aligns with the GCC’s long-term development goals."

This milestone sets a strong foundation for the future adoption of sustainable and innovative building systems across the region. By demonstrating a clear, credible pathway for emerging technologies to meet rigorous code compliance through third-party technical validation, ICC-ES helps unlock new opportunities for greener construction methods. Such initiatives empower manufacturers, developers, and regulators alike to embrace out of the box solutions that enhance building resilience, environmental performance, and resource efficiency, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable built environment in the GCC and beyond.

Commenting on this success, Joseph Eapen, CEO of Asian Paints International Private Ltd, stated: "This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions for the construction sector. Having ICC-ES independently verify the performance of our system for compliance with the DBC reinforces our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship."

This milestone highlights ICC-ES’s continued support in evaluating innovative systems that meet the evolving demands of building safety, sustainability, and performance in the MENA region and beyond. ESRs provide technical validation for innovative materials and systems while unlocking market access for global manufacturers. Through ICC-ES, we’ve supported companies in navigating this process efficiently, reducing risk while staying aligned with local code requirements.

For more information about Asian Paints and their portfolio of offerings, please visit: https://www.asianpaints.com or view the comprehensive compliance details in the report ESR-5402 via: https://icc-es.org/report-listing/ESR-5402/

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are trusted worldwide to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

