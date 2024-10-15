The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is participating in GITEX 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14 to 18, showcasing its latest initiatives, technologies, and smart and innovative services that utilize artificial intelligence to serve customers. This participation is part of its ongoing efforts to develop the judicial system based on the best modern technological methods.

The Department's participation in the exhibition aims to introduce visitors to its smart judicial and notarial services, which support the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to sustain development and modernization to ensure the provision of smart and innovative services that contribute to enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During its participation in the exhibition, through the pavilion of the Government of Abu Dhabi bearing the slogan "Towards a Leading Government in Artificial Intelligence," the Department introduces its innovative services and initiatives, including those provided by the new smart application which is a platform allowing customers to easily apply for various transactions, access judicial files, and stay updated on developments in the Abu Dhabi courts and public prosecution offices through streamlined steps, utilizing the latest technologies and technological means.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is launching several new services during the exhibition through its smart application, including a service for complaints, payment of fees, and enabling users to access digitally authenticated documents, within the framework of the Department's commitment to continuously updating and improving the application to add more judicial and notarial services through a comprehensive platform.