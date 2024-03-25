Dubai: Doctors at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, ranked No.5 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in UAE list, successfully rebuilt a 37- year-old young man’s face who had suffered multiple complex facial bone fractures, rendering him unrecognizable. Using specialized oral and maxillofacial surgery techniques, doctors could successfully reconstruct Mr. Mohammad Thausif Kaiyoor Abdulla Kaiyoor’s face, helping him recover from a severe road traffic accident.

On 12th January 2024, Mr. Kaiyoor, an Indian national and an employee at Aster Pharmacy, was riding his motorbike wearing all his safety gear (helmet, gloves, elbow & knee pads) when he was struck from behind by a four-wheeler in Sharjah. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent initial wound debridement and suturing of a wound on his left thigh under general anesthesia on 13th January 2024. However, due to the severity of his injuries, including pan facial fractures involving the maxillofacial skeleton and a deep lacerated wound in the left thigh region, he was subsequently transferred to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, for specialized care.

Upon arrival at Aster Hospital for secondary management and care for Pan facial Traumatic injuries & associated lower limb injuries, Mr. Kaiyoor presented with complaints of severe headache, nasal bleeding, difficulty in mouth opening and closing, restricted movement of the right eye, and double vision. Clinical and radiological evaluations revealed multiple fractures involving the maxillofacial skeleton, along with a deep lacerated wound in the left thigh region.

Pan facial fractures, accounting for 4 - 10% of all facial fractures, present a reconstructive challenge due to their complex nature, often caused by high-energy incidents like motor vehicle accidents. Traumatic painful fracture repair is one of the most complex and challenging reconstructive procedures, requiring meticulous surgical techniques and postoperative management.

Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, led the multidisciplinary team in developing a comprehensive treatment plan for Mr. Kaiyoor. One of the primary concerns with regards to the repair of pan facial fracture is airway management. Once the airway has been established, the repair of pan facial injuries follows a systematic approach. The surgical intervention included open reduction, internal fixation, and multiple reconstructions of the entire facial skeleton, addressing fractures in the upper and lower jaws. The approach followed a "Bottom – to – top" and "outside – in" method, ensuring precise alignment and restoration of facial aesthetics.

Speaking about Mr. Kaiyoor's case, highlighting the challenges faced and the dedication of the medical team, Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, stated, "Mr. Kaiyoor's case presented significant challenges due to the severity of his injuries, including pan facial fractures and a deep lacerated wound. As one of our own employees, our team was determined to provide him with the best possible chance at recovery. We utilized advanced surgical techniques and collaborated closely to ensure optimal outcomes. Witnessing his successful recovery is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and restoring patients' health and well-being."

Postoperatively, Mr. Kaiyoor's recovery progressed smoothly under the attentive care of the medical team at Aster Hospital. He expressed his gratitude for the treatment received, saying, "I am immensely grateful to Dr. Renju Prem and the entire medical team for their dedication and expertise in treating my complex injuries. Their support throughout my treatment journey has been invaluable, and I feel truly blessed to have received such outstanding care. The attentive postoperative care and detailed follow-up instructions have contributed significantly to my smooth recovery and improved condition. Thanks to Aster Hospital, Mankhool, I have been given a new lease of life, and I cannot thank them enough for restoring my health and confidence. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Aster DM Healthcare team for the support and care they've provided from the start till now, and I look forward to their continued support and guidance as I progress in my recovery."

The successful treatment of Mr. Kaiyoor underscores Aster Hospital, Mankhool's commitment to excellence in oral and maxillofacial surgery, postoperative management, and patient care. The hospital remains dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services and achieving optimal outcomes for all patients.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 117 clinics, and 285 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1673 doctors and 3692 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

