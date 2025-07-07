Get free, instant dental screenings by answering a few simple questions and uploading three photos of your teeth (upper, lower, and front), all in under 2 minutes. Receive a detailed dental health report instantly.

Easily schedule a consultation with Aster Clinic’s 30+ expert dental specialists for personalized care.

Dubai, UAE: In a major leap toward accessible and technology-driven oral healthcare, Aster Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare in the GCC, has officially launched Smyl AI – the UAE’s first AI-powered Dental Bot, designed to redefine how dental care is delivered and experienced. Smyl AI offers free, instant dental screenings via WhatsApp, making oral health assessments easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

The launch of Smyl AI marks the beginning of Aster Clinics’ Smarter Smiles initiative in the UAE - dedicated to enhancing awareness, enabling early detection, and promoting proactive dental care across the country.

Developed in collaboration with India-based Logy.AI, an expert in AI health technology, Smyl AI is the first solution of its kind to be introduced in the UAE dental landscape. The innovative AI-enabled tool empowers users to complete a dental screening in under 2 minutes by answering a few simple questions and uploading three images of their teeth (upper, lower, and front). The AI tool then generates a free dental health report, highlighting potential concerns such as cavities, gum disease, plaque, and stains. Users can then easily schedule a consultation with a dental specialist at their nearest Aster Clinic for further evaluation and care.

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics – UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, commented “Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly vital role in enhancing healthcare outcomes across various medical disciplines. Oral health is a window to overall well-being. Yet, many residents delay dental visits due to fear, cost, or inconvenience. At Aster We believe in moderate adjustments, without using the slogan of "disruptive changes", With Smyl AI, we are aiming to validate our existing processes and concepts and on the other hand automate quality and precision of care. Our goal is to integrate technology and care—making dental assessments not only more accurate but also more approachable for families, working professionals, and communities across the UAE.”

A recent survey conducted on UAE residents revealed that 80% of participants suffer from dental caries, with 50% visiting a dentist only when in pain, and just 20% making annual dental visits. These alarming statistics highlight the pressing need for regular dental screening and education about oral hygiene. Poor oral hygiene, sugary diets, and low awareness continue to be key contributors. Other prevalent oral health issues include gum and periodontal diseases, plaque and tartar deposits, stains, and mouth sores, as indicated by the survey.

Smyl AI is accessible via WhatsApp by visiting https://logy.ai/aster_uae and starting a chat with “Hi Aster Clinics.” From there, users can select their preferred language, input personal details, upload photos, and receive a comprehensive screening report—entirely free of cost. The tool instantly connects users with Aster Clinic’s network of 30+ expert dental specialists for personalized treatment and trusted care.

The tool ensures data privacy by complying with UAE healthcare information protection regulations and using secure, encrypted transmission protocols. All patient data is handled with utmost confidentiality and stored only with user consent.

With a strong legacy of healthcare excellence, Aster’s dental team offers professional advice, compassionate care, and reliable treatment outcomes you can trust. With a growing footprint of 110 Aster Clinics across the UAE, this first-of-its-kind initiative positions Aster Clinics as a pioneer in integrating AI into mainstream dental care.

In line with the UAE’s vision for improving healthcare access and awareness, Aster Clinics is committed to using innovative solutions like Smyl AI to drive positive changes in the oral health landscape.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.