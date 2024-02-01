Umm Al Quwain: Under the esteemed patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, beach resort Casa Mikoko, in collaboration with leading environmental charity Emirates Nature-WWF, will host the third edition of "Art UAQ." The immersive pop-up mixed event will showcase the artwork of 25 local artists, presenting a unique blend of culture with a series of hands-on activities that actively contribute to environmental engagement and awareness. The collaboration aims to drive impact and education through an artistic lens, and will unfold on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th February 2024, at the picturesque Casa Mikoko on Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain.

A Unique Platform for UAE Artists

Art UAQ continues to provide a vibrant platform for artists residing in the UAE, offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity along an artistic trail within Casa Mikoko, which proposes eco-friendly african-inspired bungalows and a restaurant in the heart of the stunning mangrove. This third edition is dedicated to "The Beauty of Nature," emphasizing the profound connection between art and the environment.

"In the delicate dance of nature conservation, the heartbeat of success echoes within our communities. Together, we weave the threads of understanding and commitment, nurturing a tapestry where every individual is a guardian of nature, ensuring a sustainable legacy for generations to come." Marina Antonpoulou, Senior Director of Climate Change and Nature Conservation at Emirates Nature-WWF, said.

Fostering Environmental Engagement

Beyond riveting art displays, Art UAQ 2024 features awareness and action within an exciting 2-day programme of environmental activities to celebrate Umm Al Quwain’s pristine coastal lagoon and engage local communities, artists and visitors alike. From an upcycling collective artwork project to nature restoration activities, the organizers envision an event that not only enriches community and culture but also instills a lasting appreciation and commitment to protect the region’s natural wonders.

The inclusion of community-driven environmental initiatives aligns with the broader objectives of Emirates Nature-WWF's flagship conservation projects to restore coastal ecosystems and build resilience, namely Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition and the multi-stakeholder Nature-based Solutions Project backed by HSBC. Art UAQ's commitment to promoting nature-based solutions - that simultaneously benefit people and nature - resonates perfectly with the goals outlined in Umm Al Quwain’s Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031.

"Beauty of Nature"

Through diverse and impactful messages conveyed by the artists and the environmental activities, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the myriad benefits of nature and the urgent need to protect it. By integrating art and environmental education, Art UAQ strives to inspire positive change and underscore the critical role that creativity can play in shaping a sustainable future. This multi-stakeholder collaboration organized with event partners Ladislas and Marilyn Toth aims to promote conservation and sustainable practices, contributing to the broader goals of both local and global environmental agendas.

“Going beyond conventional exhibitions, Art UAQ seamlessly blends culture with a commitment to environmental impact, weaving a compelling narrative that explores the profound connections between art and the environment.” the organizers said.

