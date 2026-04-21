Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Following the start of construction under the first Main Utilities and Infrastructure package awarded to Nesma & Partners last December, Expo 2030 Riyadh has awarded two new packages for Main Utilities and Infrastructure Works to Al Yamama Company. This milestone reflects the growing momentum across the 6 million square meter site, as the project advances on schedule to deliver an unprecedented World Expo.

This phase will prepare the site for subsequent phases of development, including the construction of internal road networks and smart mobility solutions, as well as the installation of core utility and infrastructure systems to support sustainable operations – spanning water, sewage, electricity, telecommunications, and advanced EV charging infrastructure. Collectively, they form the foundation for constructing the structures and pavilions that will define the Expo 2030 Riyadh experience, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and seamless, high-quality delivery.

These works are critical to ensuring site readiness and seamless integration across all phases of delivery, in line with the approved timeline for Expo 2030 Riyadh, as construction and design work continues across the project's various components. The delivery of Expo 2030 Riyadh is anchored in a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, worker welfare, and the highest standards of health and safety. Reflecting this, the project has recorded over one million safe working hours without incident. Progress is advancing steadily across the six-million-square-meter site, guided by a clear, phased roadmap designed to ensure efficient, high-quality delivery.

“The awarding of two new Main Utilities and Infrastructure Packages marks a significant milestone as construction continues to advance at the Expo 2030 Riyadh site under previously awarded packages,” said Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh. “It reinforces the strong and sustained momentum across every front – from infrastructure delivery and masterplan design to the awarding of building design contracts. We remain committed to partnering with specialized partners who share our standards for quality, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, ensuring the project’s delivery according to the approved timeline. Together, these efforts lay the groundwork for an exceptional World Expo, and an innovative, sustainable destination that will serve Riyadh and the world long after the event concludes."

Hamad Mohammad Al Ammar, Board Member and Vice President of Al Yamama Company, said: "We are honored to have been awarded these two infrastructure packages for Expo 2030 Riyadh. Expo 2030 Riyadh’s trust reflects Al Yamama's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable development, safely, responsibly, and with full commitment to the highest HSE standards. These projects represent a significant part in delivering a world-class Expo experience."

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 nations, 29 organizations, and more than 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a global village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

For media inquiries, please contact media@expo2030riyadh.sa

About Al Yamama:

Al Yamama Company was established in the year 1952 and is a recognized leader in the construction market with a reputation of efficiency and quality services. Our construction expertise incorporates the latest and most advanced technologies in our Industry.

Our sophisticated and comprehensive Capabilities cater for all the requirements of iconic building construction, Infrastructure and Utilities Construction, Landscaping and Public realm, Plant & industrial construction, marine construction, and ground engineering.