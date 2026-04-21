Controller supports integration of legacy and multi-vendor installations across municipal and commercial applications

Launch responds to increasing operational complexity and demand for secure, connected water infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today announced the launch of GENIECON, an intelligent system controller designed to enhance monitoring, control and efficiency across modern water infrastructure systems in the Middle East.

As infrastructure networks across the region continue to expand, operators are managing increasingly complex systems across multiple sites, applications and equipment types. At the same time, evolving climate conditions and growing digitalisation are placing additional pressure on water systems, requiring improved visibility, faster response times and more secure system management.

Developed to address these challenges, GENIECON enables operators to manage increasingly complex water systems through a single, centralised control platform. By bringing together multiple system components into one interface, the controller provides enhanced system visibility and more efficient control, supporting improved reliability and day-to-day operations.

The solution is designed for a wide range of applications, including municipal water supply, agricultural and landscape irrigation networks, pressure boosting systems, as well as high-rise buildings and commercial facilities. In these environments, the ability to monitor and manage systems remotely and in real time is critical to maintaining consistent performance.

GENIECON also supports the modernisation of existing infrastructure. With the ability to integrate third-party equipment, the controller enables operators to upgrade legacy systems without requiring full replacement on Variable Speed Drives, improving operational intelligence while optimising existing assets.

In addition, the controller has been developed with enhanced cybersecurity capabilities to support increasingly digital infrastructure environments. Combined with remote monitoring and access via Grundfos Connect, operators can securely manage installations across multiple locations and respond more effectively to operational challenges.

Abdulaziz Daghestani, Area Sales Director, Water Utilities, MENA and Country Director for Saudi Arabia at Grundfos, said: “We are seeing a clear shift across the Middle East towards more connected

and intelligent water infrastructure, as operators work to manage increasingly complex systems with greater efficiency and control. With GENIECON now available in the region, we are enabling our customers to take a more integrated approach to system management, bringing multiple assets together into a single, secure platform. This allows operators to improve visibility, streamline operations and respond more effectively to the growing demands placed on their infrastructure.”

Key features of GENIECON include:

10-inch multi-touch screen with system layout visualisation, providing clear insights into system configuration and performance

User-friendly commissioning and operation, simplifying installation and system management

Advanced cybersecurity capabilities, designed to support increasingly digital infrastructure environments

Over-the-air firmware updates, ensuring systems remain up to date without operational disruption

Remote monitoring and access via Grundfos Connect, enabling operators to manage installations across multiple sites and remote locations

GENIECON builds on the legacy of the CU352 controller, delivering improved functionality, enhanced cybersecurity and a more intuitive user experience to support increasingly sophisticated water systems.

The GENIECON controller is now available across the markets in the Middle East and Africa region, supporting customers in building smarter, more efficient and resilient water infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.grundfos.com.

About Grundfos:

Grundfos is at the forefront of addressing the world's water and climate challenges, striving to enhance people's quality of life globally. As a premier global provider of pump and water solutions, Grundfos is committed to upholding, safeguarding, and enhancing the circulation of water. The company achieves this through the provision of energy-efficient and water-saving solutions and systems across diverse applications for water utilities, industrial settings, and buildings. Operating across more than 56 countries, with an industrious team comprising over 22,000 dedicated employees , Grundfos remains dedicated to effecting positive change, one drop at a time.

Join us in our journey towards a sustainable future at: www.grundfos.com

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

The Alto Agency | Grundfos@thealtoagency.com