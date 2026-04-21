MYCRANE Trading available to support equipment sourcing and crane sales for Indian market

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, MYCRANE, the first global platform for crane rental and purchase, has reached a series of significant commercial milestones in India, underlining the country’s position as one of the company’s fastest-growing and most strategically important markets.



The rental platform has now surpassed 1,000 registered customers and 1,000 crane suppliers across the country, with more than 100 paid orders completed. These milestones reflect a sharp increase in platform activity, with lifting equipment sourced via MYCRANE supporting a growing number of infrastructure, energy and industrial projects on a pan-India basis.



MYCRANE is now an active procurement tool for some of India’s most prominent contractors and EPC companies, including Larsen & Toubro, Tata, Adani Group, KP Energy, Macawaber Beekay, Birla Corp, Megha Engineering and NCC, alongside global industrial names such as Linde, Technip, thyssenkrupp and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.



A recent example of MYCRANE’s activity in India includes the ongoing rental of a 400-tonne crawler crane for a major infrastructure project, secured via the platform. By sourcing equipment from a nearer location, the client achieved cost savings of more than 20% compared to traditional offline procurement methods, while significantly reducing mobilisation costs.



Commenting on the latest milestones, Andrei Geikalo, founder and CEO of MYCRANE, said: “India is one of the most active and fastest-growing crane markets in the world and these latest milestones demonstrate both the scale of demand and the strong adoption of digital solutions within the country’s construction and industrial sectors.



“Surpassing 1,000 customers and suppliers, and completing more than 100 paid orders, is a clear indication that the platform is delivering real value — improving efficiency, increasing transparency and enabling faster project execution. We see significant further growth potential in India as the market continues to embrace digital procurement tools.”



The value of MYCRANE’s approach is reflected in feedback from users of the platform. Mandar Khatkhate, AGM – Project Management, Senvion Wind Technology Private Limited, said: “MYCRANE supported us on our recent Operation & Maintenance (O&M) project at Koral, Osmanabad, Maharashtra, playing a crucial role in identifying a suitable crane supplier aligned with our specific project requirements. The coordination throughout the entire process was seamless and highly professional, and we look forward to continued collaboration with MYCRANE for our future requirements.”



Alongside the growth of its rental platform, MYCRANE is also expanding its offering in India through the recent introduction of MYCRANE Trading, providing customers with access to crane sales, leasing and maintenance services.



Launched following a USD 50 million investment, MYCRANE Trading allows customers to source, purchase and lease equipment on a global basis through a single, integrated solution. The operation offers a full range of lifting equipment, including crawler, all-terrain, rough-terrain and tower cranes, supported by inspection, engineering and after-sales services.



By integrating rental and trading capabilities, MYCRANE is positioning itself as a comprehensive procurement partner for customers across India, offering both short-term project support and long-term lifting equipment solutions.



India remains one of MYCRANE’s priority markets globally, with continued investment planned to support further expansion, customer acquisition and platform development.

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests. The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE's head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team's experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.



MYCRANE Trading – accessed at https://trading.my-crane.com/ - is a full‑service provider of crane solutions, specializing in the purchase, lease and sale of heavy construction equipment, spare parts and accessories. By maintaining the cranes in stock, and providing additional services like engineering, maintenance and after-sales support, all from the same window, the company creates a value added "turnkey" proposal for customers.



Founded to address the key market challenges, such as the difficulty in finding reliable counterparties in the market and limited inventory visibility, MYCRANE Trading combines deep industry expertise with digital transparency to give customers confidence and control at every step of the equipment lifecycle.



Contacts



For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk



MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com