Commemorating the milestone, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), inaugurated Arcadia Global School’s state-of-the-art new facilities.

The purpose-built auditorium will support academic, artistic, and community events, reinforcing the school’s commitment to holistic and future-focused education.

Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, Nick Santonastasso also inspired students, staff, and parents with a keynote session focused on resilience, mindset, and inclusive leadership.

UAE – Arcadia Global School, a British curriculum school managed and operated by Arcadia Education in the UAE, has officially opened its Secondary School alongside a new state-of-the-art auditorium, following an AED 200 million investment in purpose-built facilities designed to support lifelong learning.

The celebrations included a visit from internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, Nick Santonastasso, followed by the official inauguration of the Secondary School building and the school’s state-of-the-art auditorium, the Arcadia Apollo Theatre. The milestone was marked in the presence of VIP guests, including Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Mr Mohan Valrani, Chairman and Founder of Arcadia Education, and Dr Navin Valrani, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Education, alongside parents and students.

Andrew Wilson, Founding Principal of Arcadia Global School, said: “The opening of our Secondary School and the Arcadia Apollo Theatre marks an important milestone for Arcadia Global School. These purpose-built facilities give our students the space to learn, create and perform, while reinforcing our belief that education should extend beyond academics to nurture resilience, leadership and a strong sense of community.”

Globally recognised speaker, athlete and author Nick Santonastasso shared his powerful personal journey with students from Years 5 to 9, alongside staff and parents. Born with Hanhart syndrome, Santonastasso has overcome significant challenges to become a leading advocate for resilience, determination and inclusive leadership. His highly interactive session encouraged students to reflect on the power of mindset, motivation and courage when facing adversity. The event formed part of Arcadia Global School’s wider Posana Wellbeing Programme and its Maslow Before We Bloom approach, which places emotional wellbeing, purpose and resilience at the heart of student development, and developing character alongside academic achievement. Founding Vice Principal Holly Simpson shared:

“Nick’s story embodies determination, optimism, and compassion—values we work hard to instil in every AGS student. I first heard Nick speak at the Gladiator Summit in Dubai, and when I later learned he had moved here, I knew I had to bring him into our school.”

The inauguration also included a performance of the UAE National Anthem by the student choir, followed by welcome remarks from the school’s Head Boy and Head Girl. Guests were then invited to take a guided tour of the Secondary School building, exploring specialist learning spaces, including MPH, science labs, design & technology labs, gym and food tech lab.

The state-of-the-art Arcadia Apollo Theatre, spanning 50,938 sqm and accommodating 1200 seats, is equipped with large spectacular entrance lobby, 14m by 7m LED screen, world class technology, orchestra pit and Black Box practice facilities, enabling the school to host a dynamic range of academic and extra-curricular activities from theatrical productions and musical performances to guest lectures, live screened sports events and community events. Designed to support academic, artistic and co-curricular programmes, the auditorium will serve as a central hub for creativity, collaboration and student leadership.

By combining world-class facilities with initiatives that nurture wellbeing and leadership, Arcadia Global School continues to empower students to become confident, compassionate, and capable leaders of tomorrow.

About Arcadia Global School

Arcadia Global School is a British curriculum school managed and operated by Arcadia Education in the UAE. Established in 2023, the school is located in Al Furjan, Dubai, and offers world-class education from FS1 through to Sixth Form, fostering an inclusive community that nurtures lifelong learners.

Opening its doors with over 900 students, the school marked the most successful primary school opening in KHDA history and has since grown to a thriving community of over 2,200 students from more than 75 nationalities. Arcadia Global School has been rated ‘Good with Outstanding Features’ in its first British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection. It was also ranked among the Top 5 schools in Dubai for parent satisfaction by Which School Advisor and is recognised by SchoolsCompared as one of Dubai’s ‘Happy Schools’, underscoring its strong focus on wellbeing and community. The school’s enriched curriculum includes distinctive programmes such as the Junior MBA programme, designed to nurture entrepreneurial thinking, leadership, and business acumen from an early age.

Arcadia Global School is a value school, comprising state-of-the-art classrooms, science laboratories, STREAM and robotics labs, ICT suites, a food technology lab, design technology workshops, dedicated art and dance studios, training and semi-Olympic swimming pools, music rooms, and a fully resourced library. It also includes a Sixth Form Centre, multi-purpose sports hall with indoor cricket nets, gymnasium, and more.

For further information, please visit: www.arcadiaglobal.sch.ae

