Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Aramco Team Series is delighted to announce a new partnership with social enterprise organisation Johara Global which sees the introduction of a unique Wellness and Wellbeing program.

The official launch took place today as part of the final leg of the 2022 Aramco Team Series with Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia playing host to this week’s event.

Members of Johara Global will come together with golfers, Kelly Whaley and Camilla Lennarth, and leading wellness and wellbeing experts to discuss the topics of performance, stress management and nutrition. All are key facets of a professional golfer’s day to day life, especially during tournament week with a useful knowledge exchange expected during the various wellness and wellbeing sessions.

The Aramco Team Series is an innovative, unique golf tournament, not only offering female professional golfers’ life changing prize purses, but also aiming to leave a lasting legacy on all corners of the globe the tournament visits.

The tournament attracts some of the best players in female golf with considerable importance put on the environment provided to participants to allow them to flourish mentally and physically both on and off the golf course. This emphasis on health and wellbeing, from the tournament team, ensures a perfect synergy between both Johara Global, the Aramco Team Series and the Wellness and Wellbeing program that is being introduced.

Majed Al-Sorour, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi added: “Whenever we bring on new partners to work alongside the Aramco Team Series it is important that they align with the vision and ideals of the tournament and Johara Global do just that. We aim to provide a world-class tournament week for all competitors so they feel they can relax and perform to their maximum, both physically and mentally.

“The introduction of a Wellness and Wellbeing program will only emphasize this commitment further and allow the Aramco Team Series to continue to grow as one of the best golf tournaments in women’s golf.”

Katie Partridge, Founder and Chairwoman of Johara Global added: “Aramco Team Series aligns closely with our mission to champion women to reach their full potential and create cross-cultural connections and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

To find out more about the Aramco Team Series, visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Aramco Team Series

The Aramco Team Series is both unique and historic and epitomises Aramco’s status as one of the most committed investors into female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today. The five Aramco Team Series events are a significant step forward for women’s sport and follow the hugely successful Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund and Saudi Ladies Team International, which took place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in November 2020.

The five tournaments form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, with teams of four players competing together over 36 holes, before the top 60 and ties compete individually in one final, deciding round. Unlike any other event in world golf, Team Captains recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will also uniquely include one amateur player.

This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the final result in the main competition. Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

About Golf Saudi

Golf Saudi facilitates uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice to position the Kingdom as an exceptional golfing nation. Combined with grass roots training and education programmes that introduce people to the game at the earliest opportunity and with the greatest ease, Golf Saudi is committed to delivering a dynamic national development programme that transforms the golfing landscape.

Twitter: @Golf_Saudi

Instagram: @Golf_Saudi

Facebook: @GolfSaudi

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. Aramco’s aim is to continue its long and proven track record, contributing multiple streams of value to its many stakeholders, while maintaining its reputation as a reliable supplier of sustainable energy to the world. This partnership with Aramco comes as part of the company’s efforts in female empowerment by providing an exciting new platform through which women can excel in this global sport, while also inspiring the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams and achieve their potential.