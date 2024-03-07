Riyadh: Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), the top satellite service provider in the Arab world and a global leader in satellite operations, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership with Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. The partnership is geared towards collaborative efforts in the commercialization of the Telesat Lightspeed constellation in the MENA region as well as cooperation on regulatory aspects and orbital resources.

Named ‘Telesat Lightspeed,’ the project entails the creation of numerous satellites in low earth orbit. The constellation will work with terrestrial landing stations and PoPs, offering worldwide broadband services and solutions to clients. The partnership aims to leverage Arabsat’s expertise as the MENA region’s leading satellite provider, while identifying mutually beneficial areas of collaboration and long-term purchase opportunities. The MoU outlines cooperation across the technical, commercial, and regulatory aspects of the project.

Commenting on the partnership with Telesat, Wael AlButi, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to join hands with Telesat on a project of such magnitude that holds the potential to revolutionize global communications. Arabsat is eager to contribute our robust communications capabilities and the strength of our satellite network to bolster Telesat's ambitious project, in line with our commitment to advancing the future of digital connectivity. The shared objectives between our two companies not only solidify our collaboration but also pave the way for exciting new opportunities in the global communications market.”

“We are pleased to partner with Arabsat to explore the integration of Telesat Lightspeed with Arabsat’s multi-orbit services in the MENA region,” stated Glenn Katz, Chief Commercial Officer at Telesat. “This collaboration marks a significant advancement in satellite communications for the MENA region, and together, we can foster innovation and unlock new opportunities for robust, secure, enterprise-grade connectivity.”

Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

