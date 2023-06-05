Dubai, 2023: Demonstrating continued commitment to providing the most complete range of treatment choices for every visitor, Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has announced a progressive new partnership with Serenity Aesthetic and Slimming Poly Clinic.

Guests can now indulge in the latest cosmetic treatments and procedures at our idyllic resort by simply visiting the Anantara Spa. Anantara and Serenity are working together to offer new levels in specialist care and science-led treatments for both hotel guests and Dubai residents.

Trailblazing new services delivered by this unique collaboration include:

Emsculpt - a ground-breaking athletic technology for enhancing body muscle without the need for rigorous workouts.

Forma - a non-invasive skin and tissue facial remodelling technique to increase the skin’s suppleness, elasticity, and wellbeing.

Fractional laser - a state-of-the-art CO2 skin resurfacing treatment to minimise sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines.

IV Therapy - bespoke packages of micronutrients designed by expert medical professionals delivered directly for maximum benefit and rapid recovery.

Ultherapy - a non-invasive process for stimulating collagen production that creates natural results without the need for downtime.

Alongside a complete catalogue of Serenity services, these treatments and processes will add a new dimension to an expansive Anantara Spa menu which already offers Cellreturn facemasks, Hydrocool facials, and modern neurotoxin treatments alongside traditional and natural spa therapies.

"We're absolutely thrilled about this unique collaboration with Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, a place renowned for its commitment to health and beauty, much like our own ethos at Serenity Aesthetic and Slimming Poly Clinic. As we take this exciting step forward together, I am convinced that our guests will appreciate the combined expertise and dedication we bring to their overall wellbeing," said Dr. Azita, the Founder of Serenity Aesthetic and Slimming Poly Clinic

Serenity’s pioneering treatments and Anantara’s advanced science-based technologies are available in addition to classic therapies including Thai or Arabian massages, Turkish and Moroccan hammam, and Ayurveda to create one of the most complete pampering and wellness facilities in the UAE.

“Since the day we opened, our spa has built an unrivalled reputation for soothing and rejuvenating the mind, body, and soul with exceptionally delivered treatments in blissful surroundings. Partnering with Serenity to offer the most cutting-edge therapies means every visitor to Anantara Spa can benefit from the best that both science and nature have to offer,” commented Galina Antoniuk, Spa Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Serenity treatments are already fully integrated into Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and sessions are available to book with the spa’s dedicated and experienced wellness professionals today.

