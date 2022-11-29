Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports is treating fans to an array of exciting games, performances, and activations as part of World Cup celebrations across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

Travellers at DXB and DWC are being wowed with the sights, sounds, and colours of football’s four-yearly showpiece happening in Qatar. The activities include lively dance performances and flag parades on alternating days between DXB and DWC, adding a dash of colours and bringing a festival spirit to the terminals.

Adidas, the supplier of the official World Cup match ball, have a giant ball installation at both airports – in the departure hall and at the DXB Family Zone at Terminal 3, and the departure terminal at DWC. Fans can experience giants of the game Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema in augmented reality by scanning a QR code at these locations. Visitors can also grab official merchandise at dedicated Adidas World Cup stores at both airports.

Terminal 3 at DXB is also home to the incredible Game Space – the region’s first airport gaming lounge that opened recently. The space features 40 game stations, each of which boasts 50-inch screens and side-by-side seating for either solo or multi-player gaming. Located in the heart of DXB Family Zone at B Gates in Terminal 3, the facility offers travellers to turn wait time into game time before their flight.

To keep fans connected with the games even when they are travelling, JCDecaux has partnered with Dubai Airports to display live scores of the World Cup tournament on advertising screens across key locations at DXB. Football lovers that are waiting for their flights can also enjoy the games live on the screen in the fan zone at Terminal 3.

In collaboration with Dubai Airports, Careem is offering a 10% discount on all trips to and from DWC, with savings up to 15 AED per ride for a maximum of four trips per passenger per month, throughout the world cup period.

With Dubai Airports you won’t miss out on a minute of the fun and enjoyment of this year’s World Cup.