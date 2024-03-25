Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Massive Media: amplifAI Health, a health technology company headquartered in Saudi Arabia, and Healthspan Digital Inc., a Toronto-based data-driven healthtech company, announce a strategic partnership that combines amplifAI Health's AI-powered, rapid, and cost-effective thermal hyperspectral technology with Healthspan Digital's advanced longevity clinical protocols. This first-of-its-kind partnership is set to transform the understanding and management of vascular aging, a key factor in enhancing healthspan and quality of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the rest of the GCC, and beyond, as global life expectancy rises.

With the escalation of age-related diseases posing a significant challenge worldwide – particularly within populations of developed nations – it has become crucial to focus on mitigating these conditions in order to improve overall quality of life.

Vascular aging, which contributes to the age-dependent rise in long-term disability and mortality among older adults, is intimately linked with the decline of organ function and the pathogenesis of various age-related diseases. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of vascular aging holds the promise of new therapeutic strategies and clinical diagnostic methods. The pioneering integration of AI with thermal hyperspectral imaging offers a promising avenue for unlocking groundbreaking therapeutic and diagnostic advancements in this domain.

Human medical thermography, a result of decades of research and development, offers a powerful tool for visualizing diseases that may not be readily detected or monitored by other methods. Its global application in disease screening, detection, and monitoring is heralded for its cost-effectiveness, mobility, non-invasive nature, minimal power requirements, and the absence of harmful radiation. This aligns with the global growing demand for safer and more accessible healthcare solutions.

By targeting the crucial process of vascular aging, amplifAI Health and Healthspan Digital Inc aim to alleviate vascular pathologies that contribute to chronic conditions. Their combined expertise will enable the enhanced monitoring of vascular health and the evaluation of therapeutic interventions aimed at mitigating the impacts of vascular aging. The investigation of the mechanisms and consequences of vascular aging requires multidisciplinary and novel approaches.

Dr. Meshari F. Alwashmi, CEO of amplifAI Health, stated: “We’re tremendously excited to work with Healthspan, and our diverse team has what it takes to expand our sphere of knowledge regarding the application of thermography and AI on vascular aging. We hope to extend healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity”.

A major limitation of current medical human thermography is the limited capacity of human thermographers to observe, analyze, and interpret thermograms. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, specifically computer vision, come into play. By leveraging AI algorithms, computer-aided thermography can objectify findings, minimize inter-observer variability, and improve thermographic accuracy and reliability. While computer-aided thermography requires high-level training and experience, it offers the potential for faster throughput and centralized processing, leading to enhanced diagnostic outcomes.

The detection of vascular aging currently lacks universal and user-friendly markers. Peripheral arterial disease is one of the most common manifestations of vascular aging, and thermography can aid in its early detection by analyzing asymmetries and local temperature changes over time. The development of handheld smartphone-based thermal infrared imagers presents a creative solution for detecting and monitoring vascular aging.

Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni, CEO and Founder of Healthspan Digital Inc., Director of Healthspan Programs at Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic, and Dubai-based endocrinologist, and geneticist, added: “We’re thrilled to work with amplifAI and their industry-leading technology to deliver an innovative imaging method for assessing vascular aging. Cardiovascular aging and longevity share common pathophysiological mechanisms. Every 20 seconds, a limb is amputated globally. Delaying cardiovascular aging increases the likelihood of longevity, and tools like ampifAI’s AI-powered algorithms can help with early detection and surveillance.”

The synergy between amplifAI Health's unrivaled technological prowess and Healthspan Digital Inc.'s advanced clinical diagnostics expertise ushers in a new era in personalized healthcare. This partnership holds the promise of advancements in the prevention, early detection, and expert management of age-related vascular conditions. By harnessing the power of amplifAI's cutting-edge AI-powered imaging analysis, Healthspan longevity programs are enhancing the field of vascular aging and presymptomatic disease detection. With a vision for global expansion, both companies aspire to bring this powerful offering to individuals across the globe, ultimately paving the way for prolonged health and a brighter future for all.

amplifAI Health harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to offer a platform that amplifies health diagnostics. Their solution seamlessly combines the convenience of portable thermal and hyperspectral cameras with the precision of computer vision technology.

Healthspan Digital is a data-driven healthTech company focused on cost-effective longevity biomarkers and solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the health, fitness and real estate industry. Their primary objective is to revolutionize the wellness sector through the integration of precision medicine, genomics, and longevity programs.

