Dubai, UAE:– AmiViz, the first B2B enterprise marketplace for the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The company achieved the benchmark for the second consecutive time in the UAE, while the office in Riyadh was recognised by Great Place to Work® for the first time.

AmiViz stands out as one of the few companies in the Middle East region to be recognised and certified for multiple offices by the Great Place to Work. This prestigious commendation reflects AmiViz's commitment to creating a safe and inclusive work environment that fosters employee trust, celebrates achievements, and promotes equal opportunities.

AmiViz firmly believes in the power of trust and empowerment within its organisation. The company has cultivated a culture of autonomy and accountability by trusting its employees to do their best work without constant supervision. This approach instils confidence in the workforce, enabling them to achieve exceptional results and drive forward innovation.

"Being certified as a Great Place to Work® in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees," said Ilyas Mohamed, COO of AmiViz. "We firmly believe that a happy and motivated workforce is the key to our success and the success of our clients. We continuously strive to provide an environment where our employees can thrive and achieve their full potential."

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. Highlights of the company's scores include:

100% of employees say that people here are treated fairly regardless of their gender.

100% said when they joined AmiViz, they were made to feel welcome.

94% indicated they are proud to tell others they work at AmiViz.

At AmiViz, every employee is treated fairly and respectfully, regardless of gender or background. The company strongly emphasises diversity and inclusivity, ensuring that every individual feels welcome and valued from the moment they join the organisation. This inclusive approach fosters collaboration, innovation, and creativity, enabling AmiViz to deliver exceptional solutions to its clients.

“The certification is a testament to AmiViz's ongoing efforts to create an inspiring workplace culture. The company ensures its employees remain motivated, engaged, and fulfilled by celebrating achievements, organising events, and nurturing a positive work-life balance. Our Open Door Policy fosters transparency, encouraging employees to voice concerns and ideas freely to management. We have also introduced an Employee Wellness Awareness Programme to promote holistic well-being through initiatives like mental health workshops, fitness programs, and stress management sessions, which contributes to the overall satisfaction of the workforce but also enhances productivity and drives business growth,” Ilyas concludes.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

