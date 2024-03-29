Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023 (“FY 2023”).



Revenue: Grew by 40% year-on-year to AED 718.1 million in FY 2023, driven by an almost two-fold increase at the Education platform and growth of 14% at the Healthcare platform



EBITDA: Increased by 46% year-on-year to AED 274.3 million in FY 2023



Adjusted Net Profit before Tax and Zakat: Grew by 38% year-on-year to AED 159.3 million in FY 2023



Balance sheet: AED 582.3 million of cash at year-end and low leverage providing significant capital for deployment. Proposed dividend of AED 50 million for FY 2023, with additional interim dividends planned for 2024



Value creation: Strong growth trajectory across both platforms with attractive deployment pipeline and potential for monetization to unlock shareholder value

