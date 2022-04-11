The solar PV system is expected to generate 800 MWh of energy, equivalent to 5,571 trees grown over 10 years.

Dubai, UAE: Regional leader in design-build construction, AMANA has completed building the 14,000-sq m Al-Futtaim Auto Park in Al Ain, including the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The solar PV system is expected to generate 800 MWh of energy, which is equivalent to 5,571 trees grown over 10 years. AMANA’s strong and diversified portfolio of capabilities, beyond standard industrial contracting, enabled a seamless and successful installation, even as construction of the building was ongoing.

Jihad Bsaibes, CEO, AMANA Contracting Group, said: “The Al-Futtaim Auto Park in Al Ain has become a signifier of a greener, smarter future for the nation. Building it with a solar PV system, we combined significant energy production with seamless architectural integration. Thus the project opens up new prospects for the deployment of renewable energy. Solar photovoltaic systems are a critical solution to help decarbonise the construction sector, responsible for more than one third of global annual greenhouse gas emissions.”

AMANA built the state-of-the-art Auto Park in Al Ain – a complete showroom and workshop for servicing motor vehicles, powered by renewable energy. Its 487.9 kWp solar PV plan is expected to generate 800 MWh of energy, whilst offsetting 334 metric tons of carbon dioxide during its first year of operation. The project is the first automotive facility to operate all brands under one roof, as well as being the only multistory automotive facility in Al Ain which can hold almost 70 new and used cars on both floors. Its end-to-end offering includes commercial vehicles, in addition to passenger cars, new and used, for sale, leasing, and renting.

The UAE has ramped up nationwide efforts to increase its renewable energy capacity. The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 aims to increase the percentage of clean energy in the country’s energy mix to 50 per cent. The country is diversifying its energy mix, adding solar and nuclear sources to its grid, as it looks to free up crude for export. Abu Dhabi intends to generate half of its power requirements from clean energy sources by 2050.

With almost 500,000 square meters of industrial buildings and associated rooftops constructed yearly, AMANA Contracting and Steel Buildings is a pioneer in building rooftop solar power plants. AMANA was one of the first contractors approved by DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) to provide installation and maintenance services for solar energy systems in early 2015. This classification coupled with AMANA personnel certified by DEWA as “solar PV expert” makes AMANA the go-to contractor of choice for designing, installing and maintaining roof-mounted solar power plants.

