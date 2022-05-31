(Manama, Bahrain) - Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) B.S.C. - trading symbol: CPARK and Epic Lion; a brand and digital design agency, have been awarded the Gold Award for the “Best Rebrand of a Digital Property” for 2022 by the Transform Awards MEA in its 9th Edition.

The Transform Awards MEA is the only awards programme awarding the best brand work in the Middle East and Africa.The awards celebrate the transformative power of brand strategy and design, while recognizing best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.

The “Best Rebrand of a Digital Property” award acknowledges the best rebrand across an organization's digital and online assets, including its websites and digital applications. In 2021, Bahrain Car Parks unveiled its new brand Amakin, expanding on the company’s 40-year pioneering tradition. The award celebrates Amakin’s rebrand meticulously executed by Epic Lion. This transformation stands for the company’s ambitious and innovative strategy to pave the way for next-generation mobility, and redefine parking experiences for everyone in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Creative duos Ramzi Moutran and Scott Clephane recently launched Epic Lion in the Middle East following their global success. The global branding and digital design agency has offices in London, Dubai, Johannesburg and Cape Town. In just a short time, they were selected to develop the high-level projects from leading companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain such as Amakin, Tamkeen and many more. In the second quarter of 2021, Epic Lion was entrusted with transitioning Bahrain Car Parks from a traditional bricks and mortar firm to a brand that delivers on the present, and paving the way for new mobility experiences in the region.

Tariq Al-Jowder, Chief Executive Officer at Amakin commented on this milestone, “We are proud and extremely delighted to be recognized by this prestigious platform among hundreds of brands in the region. This achievement reflects on Amakin’s continued endeavors to create unparalleled experiences for parking spaces, and transform the way people move. To rebrand a 40-year old legacy and undergo a transformative shift takes innovative and brave minds. This award has proved the success of this synergy and we look forward to accomplishing more milestones in the region.”

Founder and CCO of Epic Lion, Ramzi Moutran, commented, “Great work only comes with great partnership, and I cannot think of a braver client than the incredible team at Amakin to collaborate alongside. Everything from working together to giving us the freedom to create a truly customer-centric, human brand pivoting toward a future in mobility and beyond parking. This was an incredible opportunity and a truly future-thinking brief that has transformed Amakin into a future-proofed brand.”

Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) B.S.C. is a Bahraini public shareholding company established in 1981; it is specialized in parking management, premium add-on services, and property leasing. The company is listed on Bahrain Bourse and traded under (CPARK).

Epic Lion is a brand and digital design agency whose approach is to help brands express themselves by designing for meaning, cutting through the clutter, and creating genuine connection with modern audiences. Founded by bold, brave, big-picture thinkers and located in design hotspots Johannesburg, Cape Town, Dubai and London; the company is driven by an understanding of what it takes to infuse heart into the brands of tomorrow.

-Ends-