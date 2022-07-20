“Framed Allure” (Villa 19) is the newest Alpago Properties’ beachfront Signature Villa in a series of 6 located on the ultra-exclusive Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties, the leading high-end real estate developer known for developing residential, commercial and hospitality projects have just announced the sale of signature villa, Framed Allure located on Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah for $35 million. The sale reconfirms Alpago’s leading role in the real estate luxury segement in the UAE and Region.

The villa, named aptly for its powerful, mysterious attraction, is an architectural and interior design chef-d’oeuvre. It is exquisitely designed by the internationally renowned, award-winning architectural firm EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture, known worldwide for producing relevant and contemporary architecture. Each EAA project is a unique work combining intellectual and artistic sensitivity tempered by the tradition and culture from which they spring.

Murat Ayyildiz (Founder) and Ridvan Ayyildiz (Chairman) of Alpago Group, commented on the newest development, “Everyone at Alpago Properties is extremely pleased with the agreed sale of the iconic Framed Allure. Partnering with Emre Arolat has allowed us to create another masterpiece perfectly suited to complement the needs of both the maket and end-users. This sale of another of our incredible signature villas re-emphasizes the trust Dubai’s elite have in us to mold the luxury real estate landscape of Dubai. Our signature villas on Billionaires’ Row of Frond G on the Palm Jumeirah are set to have a hugely positive impact on the Dubai luxury real estate market, and this sale further cements our position as the number one developer for high-end properties.”

The founding partner and Lead Designer of signature villa ‘Framed Allure’, Emre Arolat, has held a professorship at the International Academy of Architecture in recognition of his achievements in the development of contemporary architecture. Arolat is frequently invited to serve on high-profile juries, and to visiting professorships at various prominent universities and academic institutions worldwide. He believes in researching and understanding in detail the needs of each project to reveal the collective and psychological features of the creation.

With 5 bedrooms built over four levels (basement, ground, first, and second floors) on a plot of 16,000 sq. ft., Framed Allure has an enclosed area totally about 18,000 sq. ft. It is a modern-day work of art that is a blend of known styles, mixed perfectly with architectural movements motivated by contemporary impulses. Set to be completed in Q4 of 2022, this superb signature villa will be an eye-catching landmark on the Dubai architectural scene.

Renowned designer, Emre Arolat commented on the conception of Framed Allure, “I am very pleased to have worked on this sensational signature villa by Alpago and delivering an exceptional piece of art. We wanted to deliver a unique architect that is like no other and we are pleased with the outcome. The villa has a firm geometric language and the materials used add to an impression of subtle solidity. The three-story high entrance hall frames a panorama towards the sea at the same time as it marks the heart of the house in terms of circulation. All the en-suite bedrooms feature extra space for study, hobby areas with views of the sea, together with intermediate spaces and gardens.’’

Framed Allure also includes several luxury amenities such as a Home Cinema, Private Gym, Infinity Pool, and a Rooftop Bar & Lounge. These added benefits of the breathtaking villa are an outstanding addition to an already hyper-appealing property and are second-to-none.

Framed Allure is unique by its location and its structure. Being on the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah, Framed Allure is surrounded by the freshest waters of the Gulf and has an exclusive view on Atlantis and Royal Atlantis. Also, the villa has high-end basement parking that can only be found among the villas developed by Alpago Properties in the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah.

To find out more about how Alpago Properties are shaping Billionaires’ Row on Frond G of the Palm Jumeirah visit www.alpagoproperties.com. To take a look around Framed Allure visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D69TIxHCsB0.

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world. Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.

