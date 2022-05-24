Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics the giant of Islamic finance industry is lunched a mission to Sierra Leone for the development and support of Islamic Finance Industry. Islamic Financial Industry is a system which provides reliable economic and socially justified solutions in light of Shariah. The structure of Islamic financial system is the key of sustainability for developing economies like Sierra Leone. AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics is penetrated in West African Financial Industry, it played very developmental role in Anglo and Francophone countries. Through its consultancy and advisory services AlHuda CIBE set up Islamic Banking window operations, Islamic Microfinance institutions and Takaful Companies. Now AlHuda CIBE is putting its eyes to Sierra Leone financial Industry and growth for Islamic Finance Industry. The financial industry of Sierra Leone is comprised on almost 14 commercial banks, 76 branches for community banks operated by Apex Bank, 15 microfinance institutions (MFIs), five of them are deposit-taking, three Mobile Money Operators, and 59 Financial Services Associations.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Managing Director of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics United Arab Emirates gave his insight about Sierra Leonean financial Industry that adoption of Islamic finance will support towards new dimensions for financial inclusion and sustainability. He said that AlHuda CIBE is on door to Sierra Leone financial market and expecting warm welcome. Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal is an International Consultant with the team of experts in Islamic finance industry for the institutional development operating across the globe. AlHuda CIBE Global impression is; we have done 250+ Consultancy and advisory assignments in different regions of the world, and 1000+ capacity building and networking programs through training, workshops, summits, forums and conferences successfully. We also have 90+ countries alumni on board for the education of Islamic finance through our capacity building programs.

AlHuda CIBE is glad to share that AlHuda CIBE West Africa region representative Ms. Yusra Ramzan Chughtai is on mission to Freetown for couple of days. She will be available for meetings with financial institutions and finance industry leaders, (Contact details: info@alhudacibe.com /takaful@alhudacibe.com and call at: 074702326).

