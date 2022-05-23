Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Power Division, part of the Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, is set to mark a new chapter in its sustainability journey with the upcoming launch of SHAMS+ (SHAMSPLUS), its full-fledged charging solution for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid marine vessels. It is the first such innovative solution to be fully manufactured in the UAE.

The solution with multiple-user capability, will provide sustainable battery charging through solar energy at the highest charging speed starting from 25 minutes. The ultra-fast charging solution will serve as a solar power system, with an extensive network of charging stations that can cater to all battery charging needs of the automotive and maritime sectors.

Additionally, the smart internet-based and mobile ventures, which are seen to help accelerate the decarbonisation of the global transportation and maritime communities, are distinct with their automatic matching voltage fluctuation for stable charging.

Offering customers with the highest convenience and efficiency, it also operates cordless for better flexibility and easier installation in various urban and rural locations, including agricultural areas, as well as in marine ports and hubs.

Al Masaood Power will also set up a majlis and rest areas within the charging stations for a comfortable on-the-go experience. The solution will be unveiled at the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi on May 23-25, 2022, and is expected to launch by the third quarter of 2022.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power, said: “With this unique, first-of-its-kind project, we aim to deliver better access to connectivity-enabled and seamless plug-and-charge experience. This is yet another high point in Al Masaood Power’s non-stop efforts to contribute to electrification and green mobility as the future of transportation. It will precipitate wider adoption of EVs and marine vessels in the country and the rest of the Gulf region, thereby reducing carbon emissions and helping fast-track the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.”

“As a pioneer, we also want to highlight that such a value-added solution is an addition to our growing large-scale energy solution projects that are completely made in the country. It also reflects our commitment to innovation, best-in-class technology and infrastructure that will help build a sustainable future in the Emirates and the region,” he added.

Al Masaood Power, which is the first to introduce the UAE-made, hydrogen-powered flying boats, is the country’s oldest specialty business in power solutions. Established in 1970, it was the first to bring a world-class electric generator to Abu Dhabi. It is also a pioneer in energy generation, offering leading power brands such as MTU, Leroy-Somer and Volvo Penta generators and after-sales services to the UAE and Bahrain.

