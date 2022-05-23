Abu Dhabi: - Al Masaood Automobiles, the flagship arm of Abu Dhabi’s Al Masaood Group, marked its participation in Abu Dhabi’s first Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), with a display of Nissan’s iconic all-electric SUV, the Ariya. This participation comes to complement Al Masaood Automobiles’ efforts to engage with industry leaders and experts to shed light on important topics pertaining to the future plans on e-mobility in the capital.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 23rd to 25th of May, EVIS, in partnership with Masdar, brings together researchers, engineers, government officials, companies, and EV-related institutions from around the world in Abu Dhabi to explore and discuss the technical, policy and market achievements in e-mobility.

During the event, Al Masaood Automobiles displayed Nissan’s first-ever EV crossover, the Ariya, that symbolizes the brand’s forward-looking journey into the future of electrification and sustainable mobility. As Nissan’s exclusive distributor in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, Al Masaood Automobiles supports Nissan’s sustainability vision as well as Abu Dhabi and the UAE Government’s clean mobility strategies.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our presence at EVIS stems from our commitment to support the country’s plans on EVs and their proliferation across the capital. We’re pleased to be alongside prominent industry players, as we share the same goal of fast-tracking Abu Dhabi’s electrification efforts and sustainable transport development.”

Al Masaood Automobiles’ participation reflects the company’s efforts to keep abreast of the latest trends and developments in the automotive industry, with electrification being one of the game-changing trends emerging this year.

“The desire to see more EVs on the roads calls for infrastructure that supports such developments. With support from the government, we are seeing more charging stations across the capital, paving the way for sustainable vehicles. This is a progressive sector, and complemented with renewable energy sources, the journey to realizing carbon neutrality in mobility is off to a good start,” Tansel added.

Tansel further stressed that cross-industry collaboration, public-private partnerships and the right policy frameworks are some of the critical elements for cities to build a supportive EV ecosystem.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ long-standing partner, Nissan, recently announced its Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. With this vision, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world. Over the next 10 years, Nissan will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally.

Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Nissan Ambition 2030 supports the company’s goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050. Nissan is also going beyond vehicles and working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem through its flagship manufacturing ecosystem, EV36Zero, as it fully embraces the drive to sustainable mobility. Based in Sunderland, UK, Nissan’s £1 billion Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub in the UK presents a 360-degree solution for zero-emission motoring.

Al Masaood Automobiles has been the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Abu Dhabi for over 38 years. Bringing to customers an extensive range of Nissan’s most reliable passenger and commercial vehicles, Al Masaood Automobiles caters to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

