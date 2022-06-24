Oman: Al-Hashar Tourism and Travels LLC, one of the most established travel agencies in Oman, has selected Amadeus technology to offer its customers a range of new technology-driven solutions. The multi-year partnership with Amadeus will deliver increased productivity, optimized customer service, and time-saving reporting solutions.

Muslim Mahmood Mohammad Ahmed, General Manager of Al-Hashar Travel, said: “Our customers deserve and expect outstanding services from Al-Hashar. This new partnership with Amadeus will propel the company firmly into a brighter, technologically advanced future of enhanced productivity and customer service, ensuring we remain the leading travel provider in the Sultanate, while improving our efficiency and profitability.”

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, adds: “Today, the overall travel dynamic has evolved due to the pandemic. We must adapt to the emerging needs of the travel industry as we seek to renew travel and build it back better than it was before. Sitting at the heart of the travel ecosystem, Amadeus is committed to supporting forward-thinking customers such as Al-Hashar Travel to reconnect with travelers and bring back the joy of travel. By working together, we can get the world traveling again.”

“Al Hashar’s trust in Amadeus is another milestone in our growth and further evidence of our strong commitment towards all the travel agencies in the sultanate,” he added.

The solutions being adopted by the Muscat-headquartered firm include the cloud-based Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, a powerful and customizable online booking and fulfillment platform designed to meet Al-Hashar’s specific needs. Implementing Selling Platform Connect enables Al-Hashar’s travel counselors to service travelers around the clock, via any web-connected device.

Additionally, Amadeus Master Pricer, a powerful search tool, will assist Al-Hashar staff in sourcing the lowest fares online, while Amadeus Dynamic Travel Documents conveniently collates a traveler’s complete itinerary into a comprehensive, personalized, and professional travel document.

Al-Hashar will now also be able to deliver instant, automated, real-time alerts to customers via SMS or e-mail regarding e-ticket reminders, flight changes, and flight status updates thanks to Amadeus Travel Alerts Notifier.

As Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont explains, “Our leading-edge travel solutions will help the company optimize performance at every level of the organization and every stage of the booking lifecycle. Amadeus is proudly helping companies like Al-Hashar thrive in the new digital-first travel sector. We enable a rapid, painless transition to new technology which brings a new era of productivity, optimal customer service, and the chance to stand above the competition.”

With the evolving travel ecosystem, it is crucial to review and upgrade all the systems, processes, and tools in place, to keep up with customer demands and expectations.