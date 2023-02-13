Al-Futtaim IKEA has teamed up with INGO The Agency to launch a campaign that shines a spotlight on the brand’s commitment to keep products affordable for customers

Al-Futtaim IKEA is fully aware of the economic challenges that many of its customers are facing. With the aim of creating a better everyday life for more of the many people, the region’s leading Swedish retailer is making a conscious effort to maintain current prices providing affordable and sustainable home furnishings to its customers.

“As a company, we understand the importance of affordability in today's economy. With this campaign, our goal is to remind consumers that Al-Futtaim IKEA is committed to keeping prices low while still providing well designed functional products. We want to showcase the efforts we make to ensure that our products remain accessible to everyone and make a better everyday life for more of the many people”, says Carla Klumpenaar, IKEA’s Al-Futtaim GM Marketing, Communication, HF and Retail Design in UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

Hence, for Al-Futtaim IKEA, it was important to highlight the several products that have had no price changes overtime and remained affordable. More than 80 products in total have not been affected by price increases which includes SUNDVIK, STRANDMON, GULLIVER and LACK.

Together with INGO The Agency (Hamburg and Stockholm), the Swedish retailer came up with the campaign that is built on the fundamental principles of macroeconomics. Inflation is a sustained increase in the overall price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. If a company doesn't raise the prices of its’ products in line with inflation while similar types of products in the market are increasing, products will effectively become more affordable to the consumers.

The campaign will be seen in different out of homes, in-store, print editions around Dubai as well as its social channels in UAE and Qatar.

Al-Futtaim IKEA provides affordable and sustainable home furnishings to the many people. It does this by investing in innovative design and engineering, prioritising sustainable materials and manufacturing processes, and operating on a low-margin, high-volume business model.

Additionally, Al-Futtaim IKEA conduct’s life at home studies to understand customer needs and regularly introduces new products that match different styles, needs, and budgets. Its commitment to affordability and sustainability also extends to all aspects of the business, including the supply chain and logistics, and social and environmental initiatives.

About Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim IKEA Qatar

IKEA Qatar, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. IKEA Qatar closely follows the popular self-serve, self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago offering customers a complete family day out through its ability to cater to children’s needs at Småland play are and offer a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.qa, www.facebook.com/IKEAQATAR or @IKEAQatar on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com