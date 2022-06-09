Ajman: - Ajman University (AU) has tied-up with Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, one of the most prominent charity organizations in the UAE to launch two new endowment funds to support underprivileged students. In the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Essa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, signed the two new agreements to formalize the partnership on June 9 at AU campus.

Under the terms of the first agreement, AU and the Foundation will establish a new endowed fund of AED 1.8 Million, which will be called “Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg Endowed Scholarship fund”. This endowment will enable underprivileged students to apply for scholarships to continue their higher education.

Under the terms of the second agreement, a new graduate fund called the Dr. Raja Al Gurg Graduate Fund will be established. The Fund will support AU students who have completed their graduation requirements, but are unable to obtain their certificates due to non-payment of fees as a result of financial difficulties. The Fund will help them graduate successfully by helping them clear their dues and obtain their certificates.

“Ajman University is committed to partnering with prominent charitable institutions like the Al Gurg Foundation in order to provide equal opportunities to all students. We are proud to honour the memory of the late Sir Easa Saleh Al Gurg, one of the greatest philantrophists of the UAE, and would like to express our deep appreciation to Dr. Raja Al Gurg for continuing his benevolent charitable legacy. These two scholarship and endowment funds will support underprivileged students, who would otherwise be unable to join the job market,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg expressed her pleasure to visit Ajman University, which has become one of the most important universities in the region, and to meet His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Dr. Karim Seghir. She said, “it is our duty to support and sponsor university sudents in the different emirates of our beloved country. We have signed these two agreements in order to maintain the continuity of achieving the vision of my father, may God have mercy on him, when he established the Al Gurg Charity Foundation to support the educational and health segements in the society.”

“I would request all able businessmen and women to support deserving university students, which is truly the engine of progress and advancement for our pioneering nation.”

About Al Gurg Charity Foundation

HE Easa Saleh Al Gurg, KCVO, CBE has been involved with charitable work for many decades. As the number of charitable projects that he was involved in, began to multiply, His Excellency felt it was prudent to formalize these activities and create an organization that would operate on his behalf. The creation of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation was unanimously seconded by the members of the Al Gurg family during a meeting in 2010.

The Foundation was established in October 2010 (1434 AH/2010 AD) under the decree Number 21 of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with capital fully financed from the founder's private funds and real estate. In keeping with the founder's wishes, the Foundation also operates independent of the earnings from the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.

About AU

Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognized as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2022 QS World University Rankings lists AU among the top 750 universities worldwide and top 30 in the Arab region.