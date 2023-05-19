Thumbay Moideen: This appointment opens the doors of collectively intensifying efforts to ensure Ajman is showcased on a global platform

Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development signed a memorandum of understanding with Thumbay Group which aims to establish a partnership between them to exchange knowledge and expertise to support medical tourism in the emirate of Ajman and reinforce its position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group.

As per this agreement, teams from Ajman Tourism and Thumbay Group are to collaborate and organize medical events and conferences, launch promotional campaigns to highlight and attract more people to its medical facilities and healthcare centers, participate in health-related exhibitions and workshops, set a framework for exchanging expertise and publishing medical information, in addition to combine their efforts to train the employees of both parties and improve their competencies.

The memorandum of understanding aims to set the framework of cooperation between the Ajman Tourism and the Thumbay Hospitals to reinforce Ajman’s position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy in the region, which came as a result of its exceptional medical services provided and effective recovery result records which have helped in attracting medical treatment seekers from all across the world.

The emirate’s medical tourism has achieved a good reputation and is witnessing a great interest from a wider segment, which in return is encouraging Ajman Tourism to fully support this sector that can impact the overall development of the tourism industry. And with the opening last year of the ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort, the first five-star health resort in the Middle East and Africa, the emirate is attaining its objective of offering its visitors a wide range of specialized treatment programs and healthcare services.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated: “Following the directives and vision of its wise leadership, the Emirate of Ajman has succeeded in establishing its position among the best medical destinations in the region, in addition to promoting itself as an exceptional touristic destination that offers a variety of unique experiences to its visitors”.

Alhashmi stressed on the importance of this partnership with Thumbay Group which creates new opportunities to improve the medical tourism sector, in addition to joining efforts to attract more visitors who are seeking the best medical experience in terms of diverse and innovative health services or superior medical facilities and health care centers in the emirate, as well as providing incentives and facilities to further promote this sector’s competitiveness among other destinations.

From his part, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group, stated: “We are honored to partner with Ajman Tourism. This year has been a remarkable one for us, as we have completed 25 years of operations in the emirate, which is a testament of the group’s strong commitment and faith in the economic prosperity and development of Ajman. This appointment opens the doors of collectively intensifying efforts to ensure Ajman is showcased on a global platform.”

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/