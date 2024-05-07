Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Air Cairo, Egypt’s hybrid national airline, has announced Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), as their exclusive general sales agent (GSA) in Saudi Arabia. This highlights the importance of KSA as a primary market for Air Cairo, as both parties will work together to meet the needs of travellers from the Kingdom.

Air Cairo selected Almosafer for its strong market presence and esteemed reputation in Saudi Arabia. Almosafer will play a key role in boosting Air Cairo's sales across the Kingdom, by leveraging its extensive customer base to offer promotional deals and on-ground activities, while utilizing the strength of Almosafer’s businesses, such as "Discover Saudi," its destination management company, and "Mawasim," its Hajj & Umrah tour operator.

Air Cairo offers greater connectivity and convenience through its fleet of well-maintained aircrafts. The airline has been expanding its network since its inception in 2003. With the recent addition of a more modern Airbus fleet, the airline reinforces its dedication to providing world-class comfort and convenience. As a leading airline in the region, it is focused on offering safe travel and ensuring greater connectivity and accessibility to its valued passengers.

Pilot Ahmed Shannan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Air Cairo Airlines, said about the partnership "We are delighted to collaborate with Almosafer to offer our services to a broad spectrum of travelers from Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are confident that Almosafer's expertise and credibility in the region will enable us to broaden our reach and offer cost-effective travel options to all."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to welcome Air Cairo among our esteemed partners. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance the travel sector in the region and offer greater flexibility and comfort to all travelers. Through this partnership, we aim to deliver outstanding value to our customers and create exceptional travel experiences tailored to meet the diverse needs of all travel segments."

Almosafer's partnership with Air Cairo reinforces its commitment to providing better connectivity and easier accessibility for travelers from Saudi Arabia to Egypt.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from, to & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel & tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors from consumer to corporate & government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel. Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

https://corporate.almosafer.com

About Air Cairo

Air Cairo is a hybrid Egyptian national airline with a fleet of 32 aircraft (6 ATR, 3 Embraer, and 22 Airbus). They operate over 200 weekly flights to 50 international and domestic destinations.