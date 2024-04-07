Egypt: Air Arabia Egypt today commenced its first non-stop flight from Cairo International Airport to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul.

Upon arrival at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, the flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a welcome ceremony. The newly added route will connect both cities with a frequency of three weekly flights, providing travellers with convenient and affordable options to explore the charming metropolis of Istanbul.

Schedule from and to Istanbul, effective April 06, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency E5 987 Cairo 11:15 Istanbul 14:30 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday E5 988 Istanbul 15:20 Cairo 16:30 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday E5 987 Cairo 09:55 Istanbul 13:10 Airbus 320 Saturday E5 988 Istanbul 14:00 Cairo 15:10 Airbus 320 Saturday

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights to Istanbul by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

