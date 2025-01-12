AIQ and Ecopetrol have entered a 24-month long agreement to support the Colombian national oil company’s efficiency drive and clean energy development

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Bogota, Colombia — AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Ecopetrol, the national oil company of Colombia, to explore the deployment of AIQ’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in Ecopetrol’s operations.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ commented, “This is an important agreement for AIQ as it confirms our progress in seeking opportunities to work with customers beyond our base in the UAE. Ecopetrol is a highly experienced and well-regarded national oil company, which could opt to collaborate with any AI technology provider globally. The fact that we have been selected is a major endorsement of the credibility we have established in just over four years of operation. We look forward to exploring impactful AI solutions we might provide to Ecopetrol, which support the company’s operational and strategic goals.”

Luis Felipe Rivera, Vice-President of Science, Technology, and Innovation at Ecopetrol said, “This agreement means strengthening ties with companies and governments that are working hard on AI to accelerate their energy transition strategies, as Colombia is doing through the Ecopetrol business group."

On Ecopetrol’s part, investment in leading-edge technology is how the company seeks to lead the energy transition through knowledge, human talent, science, technological capacity, and innovation.

Francisco Goncalves, Head of AIQ Latin America added, “AIQ is an entity which, through big data, analytics and intelligence, is creating significant impact in the energy, and oil and gas sectors, and its reputation is growing internationally.”

The SCA will initially be in effect for 24 months, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement.

In November 2024, UAE national oil company ADNOC and AIQ announced the launch of ENERGYai, the world’s first-of-its-kind custom-built AI solution for the global energy transformation.

Developed in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft, ENERGYai will combine large language model technology with cutting-edge ‘agentic’ AI – AI ‘agents’ that are trained in specific tasks across ADNOC’s value chain. These specialized AI agents bring a new level of autonomy and precision to critical tasks.

Beyond ENERGYai, AIQ has developed over 14 AI products for the energy sector, and holds more than 16 patents. Solutions include:

RoboWell – The world’s first autonomous well control solution for gas lifted wells, which enables self-adjustment to maximize production within specified operating conditions.

AR360 - A reservoir visualization and performance application that incorporates all subsurface data into a single integrated system, using AI and automation to optimize the field development plan.

SMARTi - Developed to improve health and safety in industrial environments, by using AI-enabled computer vision of the existing CCTV feeds for intelligent monitoring, detection and reporting of safety protocol violations and incidents.

EmissionX – An AI-based emission monitoring and forecasting tool that takes data from hundreds of sensors and utilizes AI to forecast the emissions profile of the facility up to five years in advance.

Foresight - Leverages AI, live data analysis, Physics, and knowledge-based methods to predict operational events. Its data-driven models are trained using sensor time-series of historical failures and entail advanced data processing, interpolation, quality evaluation, and feature engineering.

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and is integrated into the petroleum chain, ranked among the 50 largest oil companies in the world and among the top four in Latin America. In addition to Colombia, where it generates more than 60% of domestic production, it has a presence in exploration and production activities in Brazil, Peru and the United States (Gulf of Mexico). Ecopetrol possesses the largest refinery in Colombia, the majority of the country's oil and multiple purpose pipelines, and is significantly increasing its participation in biofuels.

