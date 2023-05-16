Muscat: As part of its journey towards excellence and innovation in the banking sector, ahlibank, one of the fastest growing banks in the Sultanate of Oman, has been conferred the Best Private Bank in Oman award at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2023. The award attests to ahlibank’s status as a leading player in the Sultanate, worthy of recognition for its continuous efforts to be a thriving center for banking. The prestigious award was received by Najla Al Lawati, AGM- Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management at ahlibank, at a ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 May 2023.

Organized by MEED in partnership with Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, the awards were given in recognition of the Middle East and North Africa region’s fast growing markets in the banking and financial service sectors, and for the notable changes in the vast financial landscape. They put the spotlight on the leading institutions in the banking industry, and ahlibank was recognized for its outstanding contributions in the private banking sector.

Commenting on the award, Najla Al Lawati said, “At ahlibank, we continuously strive to achieve greater heights in the fast-growing and competitive market. The banking industry as a whole has had massive growth in the last few years. Moreover, with perseverance and agility, we have been able to evolve to cater to this change, displaying a consistent positive trajectory. We extend our gratitude to MEED and its partners, Retail Banker International and the Private Banker International, for recognizing our efforts and awarding us the Best Private Bank in Oman award. We are humbled and honored to have received this award, which is a testament to our innate zeal that inspires us to go the extra mile. Needless to say, the ahlibank team is at the centre of this growth and success.”

“Moving forward, we will continue our relentless pursuit to provide innovative and digital products and services that meets our customers’ needs, and we will remain steadfast in delivering a superior, holistic, and seamless banking experience. As a bank that places customer-centricity at its core, ahlibank will go beyond the norm and will deliver a superior banking experience to its customers, align with the Vision 2040, and stand apart in delivering banking for an ever changing world.” she added.

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative products and services to its customers that are smooth and efficient. The bank’s keen emphasis on customer-centricity has placed it among the most growing banks in the country. The Best Private Bank in Oman award is a testament to its unwavering efforts and leading contributions to the market. ahlibank will continue its path towards strong and sustainable growth.