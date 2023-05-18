Muscat: In an effort to provide a top-notch banking experience, ahlibank has introduced a range of special benefits and exciting offers for its premium and private credit card holders. These exclusive privileges are specifically designed for Al Nukhba Signature Credit Card and Exclusiv Infinite Credit Card holders, ensuring that they enjoy a truly exceptional banking experience. Additionally, these credit cards are equipped with advanced contactless payment technology for fast and secure transactions.

The bank offers several benefits to its Al Nukhba Signature and Exclusiv Infinite credit card holders in addition to the quick processing of banking transactions. The high-end customers will enjoy a Complementary chauffeur to any location from Muscat International Airport within a radius of 60 km or vice versa. They will also be eligible to free Airport lounge access through LoungeKey App. Furthermore, they will be able to obtain exclusive benefits, including global concierge services, purchase protection, extended warranty, and many more.

Commenting on the bank's efforts to provide superior benefits for its exclusive customers, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM- Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, stated, "At ahlibank, we always aim to go the extra mile for our customers, and we are dedicated to delivering the best possible services. Our commitment to exceptional customer service is unwavering, and we are continually exploring new ways to enhance their experience with us. Therefore, offering innovative solutions that simplify our customers' lives and providing them with the convenience they deserve is pivotal in our approach. Our premium credit card, Al Nukhba Signature Credit Card and Private Exclusiv Infinite credit card, are packed with features and benefits that deliver real value to our customers. We will continue to innovate and provide unique solutions that make banking with ahlibank an enjoyable experience."

Al Nukhba Signature and Exclusiv Infinite Credit Card holders enjoy various benefits. They receive free cards and receive joining bonuses of 4,000 and 6,000 Pearl Points respectively. Every POS transaction made with their credit card earns them a 1% cashback. In addition to that, the customer gets exclusive monthly offers, including 50% discount on cinema tickets at VOX Cinema with complimentary upgrades on popcorn and soft drinks in addition 50 % off cinema tickets at Cinepolis Cinema. They can also earn pearl points that can be converted to airline miles with Oman Air and Qatar Airways, which can be used to purchase tickets, upgrades, extra luggage and more. They will also receive free travel insurance when purchasing airline tickets. The cards are equipped with advanced EMV chip technology and are Verified by Visa (VBV) for secure online transactions. Furthermore, these cards give customers a credit period of up to 38 days for purchase transactions without interest.

The premium and private cardholders also receive their monthly credit card statement through email, and enjoy zero lost card liability as well as lost or stolen card protection, with global acceptance of credit cards, and 24/7 customer service.

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative banking products and services to its customers. For more information about the new offer, customers can contact ahliconnect at 24577177 or visit the website: https://ahlibank.om/en-us .