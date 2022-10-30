In their continuous efforts to address Bahrain’s healthcare priorities, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) and the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) are collaborating on a joint research project to measure the physical activity of Bahraini patients with Type 2 diabetes and explore psychological and environmental factors which influence their behaviour. With 15% of Bahrain’s population suffering from Type 2 diabetes, the ultimate goal of this project is to develop standard interventions to support in decreasing sedentary behaviour and potentially improve the incidence rate of type 2 diabetes in the Bahraini population.

Individuals with Type 2 diabetes tend to be less physically active than individuals who do not have the condition. The benefits of regular physical activity on Type 2 diabetic patients include reduced blood sugar levels, triglycerides, blood pressure, percentage of body fat and insulin resistance. Furthermore, sedentary behaviour is associated with higher risks of mortality and morbidity among Type 2 diabetics.

Professor Afif Bin Salih, Vice Dean for Graduate Studies and Research at Arabian Gulf University (AGU), commented: “The joint research project between the two universities was launched since 2015, to study the most important diseases prevalent in Bahrain, such as heart disease, breast cancer, diabetes and other diseases. A joint budget of 130,000 Bahraini dinars has been allocated to conduct about 15 joint research projects, in response to the health care requirements of the local community, and to address the challenges associated with chronic diseases, which causes an increased rates of health and economic burdens on the Kingdom. In addition to strengthening the health system, this research program also aims to reduce the economic burden of these diseases.”

Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of School of Postgraduate Studies and Research at RCSI Bahrain, commented: “RCSI Bahrain is keen on developing patient-centered research which addresses key national health challenges. Diabetes is a key research focus at the RCSI Bahrain Clinical and Biomolecular Research Centre, and through our research collaboration with the Arabian Gulf University, and as part of the social responsibility of both universities, we aim to develop a solution that will be a major step in the lives of diabetic patients and advancing their quality of life.”

The joint research project will run for a year and will be conducted at four primary healthcare centres with specialised diabetes clinics, where the research team will track the physical activity of 340 participants and collect required medical data. Dr Ebrahim Rajab, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Director of Foundation Year at RCSI Bahrain and the Principal Investigator of this research project will be joined by Professor Randah Hamadeh, College of Medicine and Medical Sciences Professor at AGU and Dr Abeer AlSaweer, Consultant Family physician and Diabetologist at AGU, Professor Edward Gregg, School of Population Health Professor, RCSI in Dublin, and Dr Lisa Mellon, School of Population Health Lecturer, RCSI in Dublin.

-Ends-

About RCSI Bahrain

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,300 across Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

About Arabian Gulf University

The Arabian Gulf University is a regional (Gulf) government research university with a reputation and a prestigious regional and global position in the field of innovation and excellence. It is managed by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to provide an academic model that contributes to achieving sustainable development and prosperity in the GCC countries. AGU was established in 1980 on the basis of core values ​​that focus on promoting a culture of diversity, stimulating innovation, excellence, maintaining quality and promoting justice and respect in the university community. AGU focuses its efforts on addressing common Gulf issues and offering unique and original academic programs such as natural resources, contemporary generation of computations (quantum computers) and regenerative medicine. It includes four research center and is ranked 15th in the Times Ranking of Arab Universities for the year 2023. It is also a member of the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World and the World Federation of Universities.