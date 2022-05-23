CAPE TOWN: The recognition of African Heritage as a source for resilience, humanity and innovation has seen the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) and the UNESCO World Heritage Centre mark the 50TH Anniversary of the World Heritage Convention in Africa. The anniversary event will be marked by a series of events that include the African Young Leaders annual Youth Forum on World Heritage, Africa Day Celebrations and the 50th Anniversary Expert meeting.



Investing in African heritage has remained a priority for the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) thus the 50th Anniversary Celebrations present an opportunity to review and re-position sustainable economic development opportunities through the investment in Africa’s natural heritage. In so doing an increase in the sustainable growth for local communities linked to developed World Heritage properties is realized.



“With more than 20 member states and 30 representatives of organizations attending this event, we are looking forward to taking the relevant steps towards enabling the recognition, promotion, and preservation of our heritage for present and future generations. It is for this reason that we recognise the importance of World Heritage Organisations and their partners coming together to improve the profile of the continent on the World Heritage List,” says Mr Vusumuzi Mkhize, Chairperson of African World Heritage Fund (AWHF).



Under the theme, African heritage as a source of resilience, humanity and innovation, the 50th Anniversary of the World Heritage Convention in Africa, it is critical in the face of COVID-19 and beyond to create an inclusive environment for the identification and protection of Heritage sites. The temporary closure of archives, libraries, and museums created new opportunities for collaboration between memory institutions. Innovations in technologies and partnerships support memory institutions on the ground to enhance the preservation of African Heritage sites.



“Opportunities remain available for the continent to strengthen its memory institutions. The work done by the African World Heritage Fund and its partners is achieved through the collaboration and partnership of governments, communities and their leaders – young and old. With the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, we are confident the outcomes of the series of events commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the World Heritage Convention in Africa will bring us closer to realising our goals,” explains Mr Souayibou Varissou, Executive Director of the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF).



Looking into the 50th year of the World Heritage Convention in Africa, the conservation and protection of heritage in Africa will be advanced throughout the 8 days programme to ensure African Heritage remains a source for resilience, humanity and innovation. This is being done to create a more confidently represented and empowered Africa.



ABOUT THE AFRICAN WORLD HERITAGE FUND (AWHF)



The African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) is an inter-governmental organisation that was launched in 2006 with the mission to support the effective conservation and protection of natural and cultural heritage of outstanding universal value in Africa. Together with the African Members States of UNESCO and the African Union, the main aim is to develop a strategy to deal with the challenges that many African countries meet in implementing the 1972 World Heritage Convention.



The UNESCO-designated World Heritage Sites in Africa are some of the most spectacular places on earth. The importance of preserving and promoting this cultural heritage escalates with each passing year. It is vital to raise awareness of this rich heritage while informing people of its value and gaining support for the conservation and development of these sites.



