Mastercard has extended its partnership with Women Choice to launch two programs, namely ImpactHer and EmpowerHer, to support women entrepreneurs and create jobs across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), as per an emailed press release.

These programs will back women entrepreneurs via trainings and mentorship and help them create employment opportunities for other women in their chosen field.

This collaboration marks a step further in expanding their joint commitment to empowering female-led businesses with resources and growth opportunities with a goal of providing 1 million employment opportunities for women by 2030.

“Our expanded partnership with Women Choice will not only have a significant impact on women in the workplace across the region, but also provide women entrepreneurs with the right skills, resources, and tools to succeed and drive economic growth in the region,” Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard, said.

“We are proud to see the successful results of the program launched in 2023 in collaboration with Mastercard and are excited to see the partnership continuing to grow through 2024. We are now focusing on scaling the impact,” Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO of Women Choice, said.

