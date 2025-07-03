Dubai, UAE: In a bold strategic move, Vincitore Realty has awarded a landmark AED 2 billion contract to Luxridge Building Construction to deliver its latest wave of luxury real estate projects.

The decision underscores Vincitore Realty’s commitment to partnering with trusted, quality-driven contractors to ensure precision execution across every stage of development.

By appointing Luxridge – a company known for its meticulous delivery standards – the developer aims to reinforce buyer confidence ahead of a series of high-profile launches.

“Vincitore Realty is committed to crafting more than just architectural icons; we’re building trust, value, and enduring legacies. This AED 2 billion partnership with Luxridge represents our unwavering commitment to executional excellence. Together, we are shaping the future of luxury living in Dubai—landmarks that will inspire generations and stand the test of time,” said Vijay Doshi, Founder & Chairman of Vincitore Realty.

With a reputation built on performance, Luxridge brings to the table deep regional knowledge and a rigorous engineering model tailored for Dubai’s evolving urban fabric. Its proprietary CORE Quality Framework ensures global standards are met – from planning through to final handover – supporting Vincitore’s vision of creating exceptional lifestyle driven developments.

Pankaj Sharma, COO at Luxridge Building Construction, also commented: “This partnership reflects the trust we've earned through precision, accountability, and unwavering quality. Backed by proven processes and a committed team, we are proud to be awarded these landmark projects and are looking forward to delivering them with the highest standards, reinforcing Dubai's global reputation for excellence.”

While the contract further validates Luxridge as a dependable construction partner for high-end projects, it also reflects a growing trend among developers to prioritise reliability and transparency over volume alone.

The collaboration reinforces Dubai’s position as a capital of design-led, investor-resilient real estate, where thoughtful partnerships deliver both economic value and architectural distinction.

About Luxridge Building Construction

Luxridge is a next-generation construction powerhouse redefining luxury development across the GCC and MENA region. Specializing in high-precision, performance-led construction, Luxridge combines global engineering expertise with regional execution mastery to deliver iconic, enduring structures.

With its proprietary CORE Quality Index, Luxridge enforces real-time audits, rigorous QA/QC protocols, and tailored quality benchmarks—ensuring every project is delivered with zero compromise.

Driven by a mission to redefine luxury real estate through uncompromising quality, innovation, and sustainability, Luxridge creates timeless landmarks engineered for longevity and designed to elevate life.

https://luxridge.ae/

About Vincitore Realty

Vincitore Realty is Dubai's leading boutique designer developer dedicated to crafting architectural landmarks on the golden lands of Dubai. Since its inception in 2013, Vincitore has redefined Dubai’s skyline with timeless masterpieces that seamlessly blend European architecture with visionary innovation.

In 2025, Vincitore proudly delivered the GCC’s First Designer Wellness Residential Landmark, Vincitore Benessere—marking a bold new chapter in Dubai’s real estate market. As the pioneer of the “Wellness per Square Foot” concept, Vincitore has not only introduced a trend but also reshaped the industry’s perception of wellness-centric living.

Every Vincitore development is purposefully designed to elevate the well-being of its residents, merging visionary design with a deep commitment to human-centric spaces. Driven by an unwavering commitment to precision, quality, and excellence, every inch of a Vincitore development is thoughtfully designed, engineered, and crafted to perfection, delivering living experiences unlike anything seen before.

Each Vincitore masterpiece is a testament to visionary design and impeccable craftsmanship, recognized and celebrated by prestigious industry awards. These developments stand as timeless icons, where innovative architecture meets flawless execution, creating spaces that inspire, elevate, and endure.

vincitorerealty.com