1,541 research papers aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG1–SDG17), generating close to 64,000 citations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU), through its ADU Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP), has achieved a major research milestone by publishing over 5,000 Scopus-indexed research papers in peer-reviewed specialized journals, international conference proceedings, and book chapters, marking a defining moment in the university’s rapid evolution into a high-impact, research-intensive institution. Aligned with its mission to address global challenges, 1,541 publications are linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to areas such as health, clean energy, sustainable cities and climate action which have generated close to 64,000 citations, highlighting the broader societal reach of ADU’s research.

In line with ADU’s Vision 2027, which places research and innovation as a core pillar, this milestone reflects the university’s expanding global academic influence, commitment to interdisciplinary innovation, and contribution to addressing societal and sustainable development priorities, solidifying its position as a leading knowledge hub in the region. Other impactful results include:

80.5% of 5,000 research papers are published in Q1 and Q2 journals, with 28% appearing in the top 10% of journals globally

The university’s research impact is further reflected in an average Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) of 3.74, significantly above the global benchmark

International collaboration remains a cornerstone of ADU’s research strategy, with 67.5% of publications co-authored with global partners across North America, Europe and the Far East.

Beyond academic impact, ADU’s research continues to inform policy and practice, with 155 publications cited in policy documents, generating 797 policy citations to date

The milestone also reflects ADU’s growing innovation footprint, with 33 granted patents and more than 60 patents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), alongside increasing efforts to translate research into practical applications, technologies, and commercial outcomes

Commenting on the achievement, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Achieved within a relatively young institutional lifespan, this achievement reflects ADU’s rapid progress in building a strong and mature research ecosystem that prioritises quality, global collaboration, innovation, and real-world impact. It further demonstrates our commitment to advancing knowledge that is globally relevant, locally impactful, and aligned with the UAE’s ambition to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

ADU’s research output spans critical and interdisciplinary fields including artificial intelligence, engineering and technology, health and biomedical sciences, sustainability, business and economics, and the social sciences, positioning the university as a rising contributor to regional and global knowledge production. This increased focus on research aims at fostering interdisciplinary and internationally collaborative research, which will translate into tangible outcomes in innovation, intellectual property, and commercialization.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, added: “This achievement is not defined by research volume alone, but by quality, collaboration, and impact. Our strong performance in leading journals, influence on policy, alignment with the SDGs, and innovation outcomes demonstrate how ADU’s research contributes to scientific progress, evidence-based policymaking, and practical solutions to real-world challenges.”

With this landmark achieved, ADU continues to strengthen interdisciplinary research, expand international partnerships, and integrate innovation and commercialization pathways, reinforcing its position among the leading emerging research universities in the UAE and beyond. In parallel, the university’s research excellence is also reflected in the recognition of a number of its professors in Stanford University’s Top Two Percent Most Cited Scientists list, indicating sustained international recognition.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).