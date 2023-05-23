ADQ Named Presenting Partner of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves Playing Two Preseason Games on Oct. 5 and 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island

ADQ Will Support League’s Grassroots Basketball Development Programming in the UAE that Promotes a Healthy and Active Lifestyle

ABU DHABI AND LONDON – ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multiyear collaboration to engage fans and youth basketball players in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement makes ADQ the Presenting Partner of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. GST at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. ADQ will also host and support the NBA’s grassroots basketball programs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including as part of the league’s existing collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The collaboration will see ADQ support a variety of NBA fan engagement, youth development and social impact initiatives to develop the next generation of fans and players in the UAE and promote a healthy and active lifestyle, including the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, NBA FIT clinics, NBA Cares events, and NBA youth basketball development camps over the summer.

Anas Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, commented: “Through this groundbreaking collaboration, ADQ will contribute to the increasing prominence of the sport and bolster the Emirate’s profile as an attractive destination, while encouraging healthier lifestyles. Our track record in partnering with leading organizations to promote physical activity both on a professional and an amateur level has served to prove that sports yield tangible benefits for local communities.”

“Engaging with local communities and growing basketball at the grassroots level are cornerstones of our broader efforts to use the game to inspire and connect people in the Middle East and globally, and our collaboration with ADQ will help us teach the game and its values to the next generation of fans and players,” said NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, and reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. Last year the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks played the league’s first games in Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Gulf.

Tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ will go on sale at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information, including exclusive ticket presale, special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodations, by visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi.

Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic. NBA fans in the UAE and across the Middle East can shop online at NBAStoreME.com and at the NBA Store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi for the widest selection of authentic NBA products ever available in the region.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

For more information on ADQ, visit adq.ae or contact media@adq.ae and follow ADQ on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

