Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADMO, the joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rapidly growing luxury lifestyle group, CE LA VI. This strategic move signifies ADMO’s accelerated efforts in building a diverse portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment brands, significantly expanding its global lifestyle presence to the east.

CE LA VI, which translates to “This is Life” in French, first opened its doors in Southeast Asia. Drawing inspiration from the region’s rich artistic heritage, the brand is deeply rooted in the artistic influences of Southeast Asia’s art, carvings, paintings, and temples. It has expanded over the years and now has a presence in gateway cities such as Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, and Taipei, with its unique multi-concept dining and entertainment offerings in iconic venues continuing to attract guests from across the world who seek spectacular and unforgettable experiences.

In 2022, ADMO was unveiled, aiming to curate a portfolio of premier luxury and lifestyle brands, with the acquisition of Nammos Group. Both entities remain committed to exploring global investment opportunities, with ambitions to establish a leading platform of lifestyle, luxury, hospitality, and entertainment projects.

Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman, ADMO, said: “This acquisition is not just a strategic move to expand globally, but a bold statement of our vision and pace to identify and invest in brands that have a distinct market presence and transform them into world leading brands. ADMO is proceeding with utmost speed and enthusiasm, forging a robust platform of luxury, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment brands. This acquisition not only expands ADMO’s global lifestyle presence to the east but also underscores our focus on building and nurturing a portfolio of world-dominating lifestyle brands. CE LA VI, with its unique brand essence and significant presence in key global markets, is a testament to our commitment and a valuable addition to our ever-evolving portfolio.”

This acquisition aligns with the UAE’s national tourism strategy, aiming to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031 and secure Dh100 billion in tourism investments. As ADMO’s latest deal, it underscores the venture’s commitment to scaling its platform and integrating new brands.

At the heart of CE LA VI’s offerings are its Restaurants, Asian culinary havens that are among the region’s premier dining destinations. Complementing the dining experiences at the Restaurants are CE LA VI’s Skybars, epitomes of luxury and indulgence that treat visitors to breathtaking views and exotic Asian flavors, and Club Lounges, which are renowned for emanating the energy of both resident and internationally acclaimed DJs. These lounges have also become synonymous with marquee events such as electrifying Grand Prix Nights organized around Formula 1 races in their vicinity and festive New Year’s Eve parties heralding new beginnings. These offerings bear testament to CE LA VI’s commitment to curating experiences that are eagerly anticipated and remembered long after the last song fades.

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (AMDO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO’s vision is to build a leading group of high-end, global, lifestyle, hospitality, F&B and entertainment brands. Its first investment was into the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. With flagship locations in Mykonos and Dubai as well as development pipeline in London, Cannes, Miami and Abu Dhabi, ADMO’s plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

About CE LA VI

CE LA VI operates internationally recognized restaurants, bars, and club lounges. Current locations include Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Dubai’s Address Sky View Hotel, Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing, and Taipei’s Breeze Nanshan Plaza. For more information, please visit www.celavi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Weber Shandwick

Mary Khamasmieh

Head of Public Affairs

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com