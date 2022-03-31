The launch of the FIFA World Cup match ball, Al Rihla, was unveiled to the world with a spectacular show alongside World Cup greats Iker Casillas and Kaka

1% of Al Rihla’s net sales will go to the Common Goal movement, to help drive social change and support grassroots football communities worldwide

Al Rihla kicks off a journey of possibilities for footballers around the world as it visits 10 cities where adidas will launch new equity-focused initiatives

Doha – Yesterday, adidas revealed Al Rihla – the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. It is the 14th successive ball adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup™ and is designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, Design Director - Football Graphics & Hardwear, adidas. “For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible, possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to-date”.

