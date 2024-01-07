Dubai, UAE: Today, adidas’ Tigist Ketema made history as she clocked the fastest ever women’s debut marathon time to take first place at The Dubai Marathon with a time of 2:16:07.

The runner from Ethiopia crossed the finish line wearing the ADIZERO Adios Pro Evo 1, adidas’ latest running innovation which weighs only 138g, making it 40% lighter than any other racing super shoe the sports brand has ever made.

Ketema said of her achievement: “I’m very happy to win my first marathon; it’s not something I expected to happen on my debut! I moved from track running to marathon racing because even though I worked hard at track, my results weren’t satisfying. I’ve worked very hard on my marathon preparations and although it was a fast race, I trained well for it and felt ready coming into it.

Ketema joined a field of over 5,000 runners on the iconic Dubai Marathon route along the renowned Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah Beach, and Al Sufouh roads, offering stunning views of landmarks like the Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah, and The Westin Dubai Seyahi.

To shop the latest adidas running collection, please visit adidas.com.

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

For further media information please contact:

Sarah Skaf

Sarah.skaf@redhavasme.com

Ryan Costa

Ryan.Costa@redhavasme.com