Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has partnered with DHL, the global leading brand in the logistics industry, for the latest addition to their sustainability solution, GoGreen Plus. Through this service, DHL is enabling ADIB to reduce carbon emissions associated with their shipments using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as ADIB becomes the first bank in the MENA region to sign up for DHL Go Green Plus, which enables the Bank to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, encompassing indirect greenhouse gas emissions originating within a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution.

The announcement aligns with the UAE’s updated target to achieve a 40% reduction in emission by 2030. As part of this initiative, ADIB collaborated with DHL to calculate the CO2e emissions related to the logistics of their shipments. This partnership contributes to achieving ADIB’s commitment in reducing its DHL related emissions and solidifies their commitment to achieving a 30% reduction in ADIB’s Scope 3 emissions by the end of 2023. This is a significant step towards ADIB’s long term goal of completely in setting the bank’s Scope3 emissions.

Commenting on the partnership, Bushrah Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB, said: “In line with the UAE’s focus on a sustainable transition, we are pleased to partner with DHL and become the first bank in the MENA region using “Go Green Plus” service for sustainable shipping. This initiative underscores ADIB’s commitment to supporting our customers in addressing key environmental challenges and contributing to UAE’s net zero vision. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, a key global summit on climate action, ADIB is proud to contribute to adopt sustainable solutions in the Islamic banking industry. We believe that our partnership with DHL and the implementation of the Go Green Plus service exemplifies our role as a driver of change in integrating sustainable practices into the core of Islamic banking.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country GM for DHL Express UAE, quoted: “Connecting people and improving lives is our purpose at DHL and when we fulfil our purpose, we make the world a better place. Within our ESG framework, we all have a big responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint for the long-term sustainability of our planet. We have gone one step further on our commitment by enabling our customers to inset carbon emissions within their value chains through our investment in SAF.

We know our customers are committed to a greener supply chain and we are delighted to announce ADIB as our first onboard for this newly launched service.”

This initiative upholds the highest standards of accuracy and credibility, as it undergoes rigorous auditing and verification by an independent body accredited by the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). The bank will receive a certificate facilitated by SGS through the partnership agreement.

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 182 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050

