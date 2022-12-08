Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, celebrated the successful completion of the 6th edition of Tamkeen and Qiyadat programs. The bank awarded 46 employees, equipped to further enhance their progression to senior roles within the bank.

As part of the Bank's continued commitment to nurture local talents in the banking sector, ADIB partnered with Harvard Business Publishing, global learning providers to further strengthen the program and provide best-in-class learning experiences to prepare local talents for the rapidly changing financial sector. The 6-months program included four modules focusing on specific areas such as ‘Developing a Leaders Mindset’, ‘Developing Employees’, ‘Empowering and Engaging Employees’, ‘Managing Innovation & Change’, and ‘Driving Performance’.

In line with the UAE Government’s efforts to encourage more Emiratization across the financial services industry, both programs are focused on empowering Emirati talents at ADIB with effective learning and training tools supporting career progression while improving personal and professional developments.

Commenting on this occasion, Nasser Al-Awadi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “As a leading Islamic financial institution, ADIB’s leadership programs are aimed to empower the diverse pool of Emirati talents by providing them the essential tools to enhance their progression to senior roles within the bank. We are proud that we were able to support many of our employees’ career progression for 6 years to date and remain committed to empower our high-potential employees. We are confident that these programs will equip ADIB employees to become leaders of the future and ultimately contribute to the country’s economic growth”.

Addressing the graduates, Bushra Al Shehhi at ADIB, said: “This graduation ceremony is a proud moment for ADIB and all the graduates. We are firm believers in the power of investing in our employees, our most valuable assets, and thus continue to enhance Qiyadat and Tamkeen programs to further develop ADIB’s diverse talent pool. This year, each participant has demonstrated unique dedication and potential by successfully completing this program. We are confident that the skills and knowledge graduates obtained this year will make a major contribution in their careers, ADIB’s future success and UAE’s economic growth.”

ADIB has one of highest Emiratization ratios, where UAE nationals make over 45 percent of the bank’s workforce, contributing to the bank’s strong performance-based culture. ADIB’s Emiratization efforts are aligned with the National Employability Agenda to support holistic career development and build a knowledge-based economy.

ADIB has received numerous awards for its Emiratization programs, including the award for the Best Nationalization Initiative and Excellence in Talent Management from the MENA HR Awards, and the Human Resource Development Award from the Emirates Institute of Banking and Financial Studies.

