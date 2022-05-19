Collaboration to enhance sustainable workforce through training UAE nationals in technology, business, and behavioral skills

SAP explores the feasibility of establishing an innovation center in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:— The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the leading provider of enterprise business software, SAP. As part of the agreement, ADDED and SAP shall explore collaboration opportunities to enhance industry innovation and digital transformation, develop advanced business models, nurture Emirati talent, and foster local digital competencies, particularly through supporting startups and small business enterprises (SMEs).

In terms of the MOU, ADDED intends to leverage SAP’s UAE cloud offering while simultaneously enabling SAP to accelerate expansion in the region as an authorized cloud services provider. Both parties also intend to work together to develop emerging talent by training UAE nationals through in-country, global and virtual programs on technology, business, and behavioral skills. In addition, ADDED and SAP aim to support job seekers and freelancers through a new SAP-designed platform that will bridge the gap between supply and demand for full-time and freelance opportunities.

The support that ADDED and SAP will offer to SMEs and startups as part of the MoU will be delivered through “SAP.io” and “Grow by SAP” initiatives. In addition, both parties are exploring the feasibility of establishing a regional innovation center in Abu Dhabi to deliver support to both public and private sector entities, and services.

ADDED and SAP have also stated their intention to explore and launch Industry 4.0 initiatives within Abu Dhabi, where SAP aims to create a Point of View (POV) document to propose mutually beneficial strategic initiatives. The POV document will focus on the main pillars of the Abu Dhabi’s strategy , including healthcare, education, economy, defense, security, and government efficiency. In addition, SAP intends to train individuals in the manufacturing sector in digital skills to succeed in Industry 4.0 while developing an emirate-wide framework to adopt consistent manufacturing standards.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East South, SAP attended an event orgaqnised to mark the signing of the

MoU which was signed by H.E. Rashed Abdulkareem Al Blooshi, Undersecreatry of ADDED and Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director SAP- UAE.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said: “This is a large-scale partnership covering various sectors and fields we focus on, and it will see

ADDED and SAP bringing together the best they can offer. Abu Dhabi has nurtured a supportive ecosystem that presents growth opportunities to all; we believe this collaboration will help us in accelerating success journey and achieving our objectives”.

“Innovation and talent development are among our top priorities as we are focusing on knowledge and innovation-based economic sectors. We believe that training and upskilling our talents will support in finding innovative solutions to current and future challenges. To this end, our collaboration with SAP is focusing on training UAE youth to equip them with soft and hard skills that are necessary for future”. “We look forward to collaborating closely with joint strategic initiatives and having SAP power our digital transformation. With SAP’s experience in the field and Abu Dhabi’s record in digital transformation, we are confident that we have the right formula for a project of this magnitude.” H.E. Al Shorafa added .

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East South, SAP, concurred: “Our partnership with ADDED is a key enabler of SAP’s wider support for Abu Dhabi’s public sector and economy. By being an authorized provider, we aim to equip Abu Dhabi entities with the integrated strategy, solutions, and services to accelerate their digitalization through the cloud, innovation, and wider adoption of Industry 4.0.”

Looking toward the future benefits, Maccotta added, “Through the development of the UAE’s national talents, SAP will enhance the strategic vision of ADDED and Abu Dhabi, empowering both our customers and partners. Furthermore, SAP’s solutions and services are designed to support the establishment of a highly skilled and knowledge-based economy, creating significant alignment with the vision and goals of ADDED and the wider Abu Dhabi government.”

About ADDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulates the business sector in the emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programmes and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

