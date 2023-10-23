Parties will collaboratively explore the establishment of a green hydrogen export corridor between ACWA Power’s hydrogen production sites and the port of Amsterdam

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zenith Energy Terminals, GasLog and Port of Amsterdam to explore the viability for a green hydrogen export corridor between ACWA Power’s global hydrogen production sites and the port of Amsterdam.

The companies exchanged the MoU during the Saudi-EU Investment Forum, which took place in Riyadh on 23 October. The forum was co-hosted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the European Union (EU). This MoU builds upon a previous agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, aiming to enhance cooperation in various sectors such as clean hydrogen, marine transport technologies, standards, certification, and the establishment of efficient international supply chains connecting both countries.

ACWA Power aims to become a large global producer of green hydrogen and is currently developing numerous projects in several locations, including the US$ 8.5 billion NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s largest utility-scale commercial facility of its kind, powered entirely by renewable energy. ACWA Power is developing its second green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan, and is pursuing further projects and feasibility studies in different countries in the Middle East, Africa, and various other locations. Part of the green hydrogen produced will be allocated for export, with a specific focus on the European market.

Emphasising the value of pioneering a greener future, Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “This collaboration is more than just a stepping stone – it is a leap towards a new horizon. As a first mover in green hydrogen, ACWA Power is not just unlocking the potential of green hydrogen, the fuel of the future, but we are also exporting our expertise and commitment to a global audience. Our collaboration with GasLog, Zenith Energy Terminals, and Port of Amsterdam signifies our dedication to clean energy leadership on an international stage.

“Together, we're not just shaping the commercial viability of emerging clean energy sectors like green hydrogen; we're also showcasing Saudi Arabia's role in driving the global energy transition in a collaborative and innovative manner,” he added.

As part of the MoU, ACWA Power, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog will conduct a detailed feasibility study to establish a trade corridor for liquified green hydrogen between ACWA Power’s production sites and the port of Amsterdam. Based on the outcomes of the study, the stakeholders may subsequently engage in a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to define roles and responsibilities, while also engaging with prospective offtakers within the vicinity of the port of Amsterdam and its hinterland.

The parties will also investigate suitable incentive opportunities that could promote demand for green hydrogen and make it more affordable. The Dutch government has previously stated that it would earmark EUR9 billion for the development of green hydrogen production and distribution until 2030, of which EUR300 million is reserved for imports.

The port of Amsterdam is a global energy hub that is prioritising the development of green hydrogen capabilities, as part of its pursuance of energy transition and to serve as a gateway to Europe by establishing viable import corridors.

Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer at Port of Amsterdam, said: “We believe green hydrogen will shape the world’s ability to address the global decarbonisation challenge, but it will take a concerted and cross-border effort to realise its potential. The government-to-government agreement signed between the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia is a good example of such an effort and has laid the foundation for the MoU we sign today. The NEOM Project underlines that ACWA Power is in the vanguard when it comes to production of green hydrogen. With this MoU, the partners seek to make a significant contribution to the global energy transition, by focusing on the development of liquid hydrogen corridors that can supply the demand in our port and will use the port of Amsterdam as a gateway to the European market.”

Zenith Energy Terminals is the operator of one of the most prominent energy storage and distribution facilities in the port of Amsterdam. The company is developing an open access liquid hydrogen import facility in Amsterdam, focusing on providing hydrogen producers access to Dutch and European hydrogen markets.

Zenith’s liquid hydrogen terminal facilitates the importation, and storage of liquid hydrogen in Amsterdam, serving as the gateway to Northwest Europe. This infrastructure will offer hydrogen producers, like ACWA Power, the option to 'regasify' their liquid hydrogen for delivery to HyNetwork, distribution within the port and Dutch hinterland, and the export of liquid hydrogen via barge and truck to inland offtakers, including Amsterdam’s Airport Schiphol.

Zenith Energy Terminals is working closely with GasLog, a leading global provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping services, to develop specialized vessels capable of transporting liquid hydrogen safely and efficiently from ACWA Power’s hydrogen production sites to the port of Amsterdam.

