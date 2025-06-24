Cairo (Egypt). ACCIONA, in a consortium with the local company DHCU, has been selected by the Construction Authority for Potable Water and Wastewater (CAPW) in Cairo (Egypt) to carry out the operation and maintenance for eight years of Phase II of the Gabal El Asfar wastewater treatment complex.

The contract, awarded for €35 million, covers the execution of various rehabilitation works and upgrades on two plants of the complex, each with a capacity of 500,000 m³ per day.

Gabal El Asfar is the largest wastewater treatment facility in Africa and the Middle East, and the third largest in the world in terms of treatment capacity, at 2.5 Hm³ per day. It serves the eastern part of Cairo which has a population of eight million people.

Extensive Experience

ACCIONA has extensive experience in water treatment in Egypt. In 2013, ACCIONA was awarded the contract for the design, construction and commissioning of an expansion of Gabal El Asfar, increasing its daily treatment capacity by 500,000 m³.

In 2022, the company, also together with DHCU, won the contract to carry out the operation, maintenance and improvement of Phase I of the oldest wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) of the complex, with a capacity of 1.5 Hm³ per day.

ACCIONA has also worked, together with CAPW, on the operation of the water infrastructure for the upper-level water supply network in New Cairo, a satellite city of Cairo, located about 30 kilometers east of the capital. This contract includes the collection of water from the Nile River, its transport to a drinking water treatment plant and its treatment and subsequent storage before being supplied to consumers.

The company has been involved in the construction of five other drinking water treatment plants in the country (Almerya, Rod el Farag, Mostorod, North Helwan I and North Helwan II) with a total treatment capacity of more than 600,000 m³ per day to serve an estimated population of more than six million.

ACCIONA also carried out the engineering, design, supervision and commissioning of the Bahr Al Baqr WWTP, located in northwestern Egypt, with a capacity of 5.6 Hm³ per day. The plant is equipped with advanced processes to produce water of optimal quality for the irrigation of local crops.

The company currently operates the wastewater treatment plants of Abnoub-El Fath (80,000 m³/day), Sodfa-El Ghanayem (30,000 m³/day), El Ayat (30,000 m³/day) and Abu Simbel (6,000 m³/day).

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.19 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.