ACCA (the Association of Chartered certified Accountants) has expanded its collaboration and entered into a professional partnership agreement with SOCPA. The partnership includes, accrediting SOCPA exam papers awarding SOCPA members exemptions from 7 of the 13 exam papers need to obtain the ACCA qualification. Developing joint professional learning programmes, including certificates and other training programmes that lead to employment with major accounting firms in the Kingdom. In addition to this, there will collaboration on joint events, CPD sessions, research and professional insights, as well as initiatives that support small and medium practices (SMPs).

The partnership agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Meghames, the Chief Executive of SOCPA and Fazeela Gopalani, the Head of ACCA Middle East Office.

SOCPA Chief Executive, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Meghames stated: “this agreement reflects the interests and beliefs of SOCPA in collaborating with global professional organizations and benefit from their success stories and experiences. SOCPA will continue to expand its international partnerships to support the accounting, auditing and finance profession in the Kingdom, and this would develop the performance of its members, get them certified and prepare them to meet the ever-changing market needs, where these agreements make it easier for our sons and daughters looking to obtain internationally accredited professional qualifications. Adding that obtaining such reputable global professional qualifications, contributes towards providing the qualified cadres needed by the various economic sectors, which leads to raising the quality of information, data and financial reporting, which strengthen the Kingdom’s professional position on the international level.

Fazeela Gopalani, stated: “We are delighted to have signed this partnership agreement which cements our commitment to the profession within the Kingdom and sees the beginning of a collaborative and successful association. We look forward to working closely with SOCPA on various projects and initiatives that further develops not only the accounting and finance profession within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the next generation of national finance and accounting professionals for the coming years.”