FUHEIS – Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), the Latin Patriarchate Schools in Fuheis has organized a ceremony celebrating (The Life Journey of the Late Poet Jeryes Samawi). At the same gathering, students who won top places in the music contest at the Latin Patriarchy Schools in Jordan were also honored.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Prof. Mamoun Akroush, president of the American University of Madaba, and family members of the late Jeryes Samawi and his brother Salim, in addition to a host of principals of the Latin Patriarchate Schools and heads of societies and associations, as well as a number of poets and parents of the winning students.

The School Principal, Ms. Samar Smeirat, and Father Imad Twal, the parish priest, expressed their deep gratitude to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for patronizing the ceremony, as well as his constant support for students, educational and cultural institutions.

In his speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh thanked Father Imad Twal and the School Administration for the invitation, recalling the merits of the late Jeryes Samawi who successfully manage to blend knowledge, culture, and literature, recalling years of friendship with the Samawis.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his appreciation to the Fuhais Latin Patriarchate Schools for pursuing Mr. Samawi’s philosophy that is based on culture, creativity, literature, and art.

During the ceremony, video clips of the late Jeryes Samawi, produced by Hawa Al Fuhais platform, were displayed. At the end of the ceremony, an honorary shield was awarded to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, who in turn gave the Schools and the late Samawi's family an honorary shield in honor of his good memory.

