AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Capacity Building Accreditation Center, a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement with the CoderZ for Software and Training that grants it’s accreditation to CoderZ.

This agreement is the Center’s first, as a specialized entity in granting accreditation to capacity-building institutions including training centers, trainers, training programs, professional certificates, and qualified personnel. Granting accreditation is one the new services offered by TAG.Global.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, and Mr. Ahmad Damra, Co-Founder & CEO.

On this occasion, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the importance of accreditation for the capacity building training centers, citing its positive impact in terms of promoting and developing marketing accredited certification, and creating specialized professional and accredited institutions in the Arab region.

For his part, Mr. Damra has emphasized the significance of obtaining such an accreditation which would effectively enhance the Company’s activities, considering the good reputation of TAG.Global on the local, regional, and international levels. He pointed out that this cooperation would positively contribute to fostering the Company’s standing thanks to its achievements in Jordan and the Arab region.

Mr. Damra also stated that the Abu-Ghazaleh Accreditation Center will provide a qualitative leap in the field of capacity building for all institutions seeking to provide high-quality services at a global level. This comes in line with Arab institutions’ needs for capacity-building services from such a trustworthy Arab and international bodies.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Capacity Building Accreditation Center is an international accreditation center specialized in accrediting capacity-building institutions worldwide; including training centers, trainers, training programs, professional certificates, and qualified personnel all over the world.

Coderz for Software and Training is an international company accredited by a number of government agencies and international organizations, operating through its regional office in Amman, Joran.